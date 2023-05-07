This watering problem
Lewiston, we have a problem. It’s a water situation that requires us to do our fair share of cooperating until the reservoir is fixed.
That’s OK to ask because we do want to have enough water for fire suppression and prevention of infrastructure collapse or other problems. However, what is fair?
The Irrigation Restriction Plan is punitive to those who already pay high, and recently raised, water rates along with city and property taxes. We are threatened with warnings, fines and water shut-offs while we watch our lawns die. The plan requires us to take unreasonable hand-watering measures without providing information about what the city is doing right now to fix the reservoir. The plan hurts businesses, too.
We deserve more information. What process is being used to guide the repairs? Approximately how long will it take? Are repairs being contracted out or done by a city crew? Are rotating crews working three shifts to get the work done sooner? Instead of paying people to monitor and write citations, why not offer incentives or bonuses to the workers to finish the work sooner? Why weren’t we given a plan with a rotating, reduced schedule for using sprinklers systems instead of a total shut-off? What about people with disabilities who are unable to hand-water their property? City of Lewiston, please update with a fair plan that will give us all positive incentives to conserve water without fear of punitive measures.
Susan Scully
Lewiston
Vote no on franchise fee
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but the city of Lewiston has apparently changed its tune regarding proactively campaigning for residents to vote for an increase in the Avista franchise fee.
Back when the proposed increase from 1% to 3% was first brought to light and later passed by the City Council, the mayor and council could not wait to campaign publicly for the increase, telling residents that the money would go to street improvement. They said they would be out in public, imitating Clarkston’s very visible campaign for a new high school.
However, now that the Clarkston school bond failed miserably, the city of Lewiston is nowhere to be seen campaigning for the franchise fee vote.
After watching the “Yes CHS” folks attempt to bully residents with their in-your-face antics during that campaign, Lewiston has ceased all public campaigning. Like a thief in the night, they’d rather have this sneak past residents May 16. A low voter turnout favors this initiative, which needs just 50% plus 1 vote to pass.
Like Clarkston did in April, let’s stand up to the city of Lewiston May 16 and reject this unnecessary increase in our utility bills.
Spread the word because the city of Lewiston surely isn’t.
Bret Duncan
Lewiston
Vote for library board
Upon receiving campaign literature from Colton Bennett, running for Latah County Library trustee, I talked with a few Latah County Library Board members.
Bennett’s statement that the board had a $200,000 surplus in 2022 is not correct. That amount includes, in addition to the approved budget, grants and donations that were received after the Latah County commissioners approved the budget. Most of the non-budget money is earmarked for capital improvements, some of it specific to certain libraries in the county.
The budget is available for review online.
Bennett mentions fines are not levied for past-due books and that results in landowners bearing the cost of replacement. In fact, if a book is overdue by five days, a hold is put on that account until the book is returned or replaced. There is a nationwide trend to waive fines so all residents have access to libraries.
Bennett states inappropriate books are being “pushed” on young children. Please tell me how you know this, Mr. Bennett, and provide proof.
The library board cannot/does not control what books are available. The librarians chose the books, after thoughtful consideration and detailed attention to age appropriateness.
My understanding is Bennett has never attended a meeting or reached out to the director or a board member to substantiate his statements. He was invited, as all candidates were, to attend the April 25 meeting in Potlatch. Bennett did not attend.
Please vote for library board members May 16 at your polling location or early at the Latah County courthouse.
Kathy Weber
Moscow