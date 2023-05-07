Voters said no on bond
The Clarkston School District taxpayers got it correct and voted down the overly expensive remodel of the high school.
Hopefully, the school board will not treat the taxpayers like a battered victim and run the same bond vote again. Attention Clarkston School Board: No means no.
If you want our support, come back with a plan that is reasonable and affordable for this small district, not a nearly $80 million palace.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
What about nonreligious?
Remember when Donald Trump had the streets cleared so he could do a photo-op standing in front of a church holding a Bible?
Ridiculous, but pretty much par for the political course in America. And yet survey after survey shows that between 20% to 30% of Americans are nonreligious. That’s around 60 million people. But how often does a politician do the opposite of Trump and claim to be nonreligious?
Some candidates courageously announce they are gay or trans, and even manage to get elected. But who gets elected claiming to be an atheist? Sixty million nonreligious voters might reward that kind of courage in what is supposed to be a representative government.
The Bible, the Koran and other ancient books to which people devote their lives were written when the wisest men on the planet believed the Earth was flat and the center of the universe. Germs had not been discovered and the most accepted cure for sickness was prayer.
We have learned a lot since then, but our politicians have not caught up with the times, and in their insistence on a nonseparation of church and state they fail to represent about a third of our population.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Affordable plan needed
Marty Trillhaase, are you again suggesting your neighbors replace their older car, which needs some repairs and maintenance, with a brand new car that will put them in debt for many years to come? You live in another county, in another state and seem to have some problems with your financial situation now that you bought your new car. Apparently misery loves company.
It’s ironic in one breath you point out our county doesn’t have the tax base to buy a new car and in the next breath you state the requirements to buy a new car should be lowered. It’s a scenario where nobody wins, except those who make their living promoting new cars and lenders who reap the benefits of years of interest.
No one should consider this a “win,” but an opportunity to encourage an affordable plan for needed maintenance, repair and some remodeling for Clarkston High School. Those who voted against the school bond have concerns about huge financial consequences and want to find a compromise. Those in favor of a new school should not attempt to change the way to count votes. The 60% plus 1 is a statewide mandate for good reason. It qualifies approval of huge debt and interest. It’s not how the ballots are counted, it’s how the dollars are spent.
Small, rural school districts are burdened with school levies that make up almost half of everyone’s total property taxes.
There needs to be an affordable, accountable, reasonable approach to future planning.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Water answers, please
Marty Trillhaase’s April 28 jeer of Mayor Dan Johnson wasn’t quite all wet but it dripped with the bitter tears of an advocate not yet over Lewiston voters ignoring his pleas to retain a city administrator form of government.
There is no doubt that the city’s irrigation ban is arbitrary, short-sighted and heavy-handed. But the course of action Trillhaase urged on Mayor Johnson would mean ignoring current municipal code.
Ignoring laws that bound its actions became the hallmark of Lewiston’s former government format. That the Public Works administrator can act so arbitrarily is, perhaps, also a remnant of that format.
However, there’s no need to create a Frankensteinian “Boss Johnson” from the city manager’s corpse to solve this problem. Changing city code is sufficient.
Empowering the mayor and the council to take public input and amend a watering ban would be an easy, democratizing fix.
Residents who are justly concerned about the ban need to go to their City Council to effect change.
Meanwhile the mayor and the council can and should ask more of the Public Works department in terms of addressing public concerns.
I’m not a resident but I am concerned about my family home near Prospect Park. Fires are a regular Independence Day feature on the hillside below Prospect. Well-irrigated lawns are a buffer for the homes above.
Has the Hennigan home been made less safe by the city’s decision? Will there absolutely be enough firefighting water if many large conflagrations erupt?
Answers, please, city of Lewiston.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin