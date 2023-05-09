Running over with truth
Except for the obligatory letters policy blurb and an editorial nabbed from the Seattle Times, the April 27 Opinion page was brimful and running over with truth.
The flood commenced with David Klatt’s comparison of “1,000 screaming protesters” led by three legislators storming Tennessee’s Capitol April 3 to the peaceful group in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2021. The government has folks from the D.C. protest still jailed.
Next Dan Long compared the government looking the other way at Hillary Clinton’s many violations while Trump — no whiz kid — faces a long jail term if convicted of charges George Soros’ puppet, Alvin Bragg, brought against him.
The prize for conciseness goes to J.C. Passmore, whose brief tale of the U.S. government behaving as a “cash machine for thieves and murderers protected by corrupt prosecutors.”
To ice this three-layer cake, George Will’s column on the government’s habitual abuse of the “takings clause” of the Fifth Amendment drove the point home: The government is run by unprincipled thugs who care nothing for us citizens.
Just wait until the Alfords find out about this flood of truth; heads may roll.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Senate bill is dangerous
Should children as young as 13 years old, who cannot legally use a tanning bed, get a tattoo, enter into legally binding contracts or use tobacco products be able to decide to leave home and permanently change their bodies and reproductive systems through gender-altering surgeries?
That was the question posed by Pastor Russell Johnson of The Pursuit (The PursuitNW.com) recently, on TV’s “Flashpoint.”
Johnson went on to say that Senate Bill 5599 is now on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk, waiting to be signed, and that the bill would allow a child to leave home, be sheltered secretly (without parental knowledge or approval), in order for them to receive permanent, gender-changing surgery.
Johnson described SB 5599 as “radical legislation,” drastically changing the family dynamic. “The government is getting involved in changing the sacred role of the family unit — which is the first system of government God made ... and as the family goes, so goes the nation,” said Johnson.
Johnson said, “We don’t co-parent with the government” and noted that the bill also “changes the definition of abuse to mean (or include) a parent who won’t affirm gender (change).”
Johnson, previously involved in the field of public policy, believes that common sense should cross party lines and prevail. He said that people should make their voices heard by immediately contacting Inslee’s office at (360) 902-4111, or through the website Governor.WA.Gov, to leave a message demanding that the governor not sign this dangerous bill into law.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Don’t allow gill nets
Gill nets threaten our salmon. There’s a reason you didn’t see commercial fishing in the Clearwater River in recent years: Because, until recently, salmon runs were terrible.
But now, because of improved management and the absence of commercial fishing, salmon runs have improved slightly. So what do they want to do now? They want to allow commercial gill nets in the Clearwater River, just as our fish make their tenuous comeback.
And Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Joe DuPont cheers them on. He wants to frame this as an issue of tribal fishing rights vs. sport fishing rights. Don’t be fooled. This isn’t about anyone’s rights. It’s about what’s right and what’s wrong. Gill nets are wrong because they kill fish indiscriminately.
When fishing with hook and line, we fish selectively, because we can. The fish is still alive when it comes to shore. Therefore, we can selectively harvest the right species by the right size, between hatchery (clipped) fish and release unclipped fish (native) so that they can make more babies. But a gill net kills everything it catches.
This is even more devastating in the fall when multiple species return at the same time (steelhead, chinook, coho). If commercial fishermen were interested in protecting our fish, they would turn to safer nets and methods that promote selective harvesting. Instead, they choose gill nets because they are cheaper, quicker, easier and deadlier. That’s not right. It’s wrong.
Chad Schilperoort
Clarkston