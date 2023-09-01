Take a knee today
Historically as a nation, we’ve come together in prayer. Many did so when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped on the field last year. And we received our miracle.
Prayer and religious liberty seem especially important as enduring freedoms enjoyed in America.
Coach Joseph Kennedy, fired (approximately 10 years ago) from Bremerton (Wash.) High School for taking a knee in a brief, personal prayer on the 50-yard line after a football game (which he’d done for years), reclaimed his job — along with the right to pray — after winning his case at the Supreme Court last year, via First Liberty Institute and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford. Coach Kennedy will return to the football field for his first game today (story at RFIA.org).
This victory belongs to, and impacts, all people of faith — and their right to personal expressions of their faith that cannot be censored — not simply coach Kennedy. “Most people don’t realize this historical case has caused a drastic shift in our laws. Religious liberty has been renewed for every single American” (per Religious Freedom in America’s website or RFIA.org).
That’s why Americans (coaches, players, parents, fans, etc.) are being challenged to “come together in a moment of prayer throughout our country,” today in what is being called “The First Freedom Challenge.”
You can choose to be part of this national movement that “restores faith and hope to America.” Take the lead by talking it up and taking a knee.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Survey all voters
I am a registered Republican voter. I think the chosen few who run the GOP should survey all registered Republican voters in Idaho on issues before developing their platform. They may find that Rep. Lori McCann is supporting the majority of registered Republicans.
Let’s represent the majority the way it is supposed to be represented. I’m not so proud to be a Republican.
Robert Branson
Lewiston
