Marge Lunders, in your letters, why do you start out saying that there’s only one race — the human race — then proceed to name-call using different countries?
Your ubiquitous “China-Jo (sic) and Kenya Obama (Feb. 2) are meant to be insults. That’s racist.
You say God sees no color (April 20), then why do you? It seems you may have confused Donald Trump for God. Or you’re just freely a bigot.
I’m embarrassed for you, babe. Update the conclusion to your letters to “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all who look and act like me” because that’s what you’re really saying in these ignorant “all Fox, all the time” letters you write.
Amy Johnson
Austin, Texas
Where are scare stories?
We had quite a few days in August well below the average temperatures in Moscow, sometimes more than 20 degrees lower.
Where are the scare stories and doomsday predictions about a looming ice age? Oh wait, that’s right. They were tried in the 1970s and early ’80s. Apparently, they weren’t scary enough. No one, except certain scientists, believed them.
Global warming scare stories were the next tactic to keep people in fear. They didn’t work too well since the temperatures globally didn’t cooperate. Billions in grant money flowed to those who reinforced the government narrative. Those who didn’t weren’t funded. So much for scientific integrity.
Climate change replaced the previous hoaxes. Now, any weather event can be considered climate change, even though it takes many years to recognize the climate as separate from a weather event. I’m surprised the lexicon hasn’t changed the term weather forecast to climate forecast.
Recently, The Washington Free Beacon reported that the “Associated Press is Bankrolled by Dozens of Left-wing Foundations.” Hence, they “report” only the apocalyptic nature of climate change. So much for journalistic integrity.