In my lifetime, two U.S. Senators, James McClure (1924-2011), a Republican, and Frank Church (1924-1984), a Democrat, bowed to no political idol but served the citizens of Idaho and the nation. The hallmark of their achievement was not their shared agreement but rather their characters. Both were always polite and willing to listen to others that they disagreed with. Their life stories are a testimony to the value of the rugged independence of Westerners.
Sen. McClure was an advocate of land development, tax cuts, relaxed gun laws, restriction on abortions, leasing Idaho land to foresters and ranchers, and encouraged the protection of Idaho’s water. A McClure quote from John Quincy Adams: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, and become more, you are a leader.”
Sen. Church, in his lifetime, took positive steps to protect the environment: The National Wilderness Act (1964), Sawtooth National Recreation Area (1972), Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness (1980) and others. Church served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1970-81). On the Senate Select Committee, he helped bring about an end to the Vietnam War and the spying on and torture of American citizens.
I am a lifelong Democrat but reject the tribalism that has dominated the political landscape. I have voted for and will continue to vote for Republicans of good character. I judge Rep. Lori McCann to be an intelligent, honest person who has earned my respect with her rugged Western independence.
Stan Smith
Viola
Hope for common sense
Richard Eggleston (Lewiston Tribune, Sept. 3) wrote that we should protect First Amendment rights for all citizens.
Yes, but some on the right are being targeted by a two-tiered system of justice by the Biden adminstration: calling parents domestic terrorists who are going to school board meetings; targeting some religious groups for no reason; and going after a political rival.
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter exposed the far left and their tactics. Americans should be concerned.
At a White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had done more to secure the southern border than any other president. I then saw on the Lewiston Tribune Opinion page that the border has been stable since 2017. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is saying the border is secure.
These statements are totally incorrect. There is massive illegal immigration on the southern border. Ask Mayor Eric Adams in New York City or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. We need the border closed and the wall built to help protect this country.
It is a sad situation when you watch the Department of Justice, FBI and National Archives fighting to hide and restrict documents that American citizens should be able to see. What are they afraid of? Could the deep state be compromised by this information? It appears that may be the case.
Let’s all hope that some common sense will show up in Washington, D.C., but that may not be possible.