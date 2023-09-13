I remember when journalists and news reporters jumped on anything resembling evidence of wrongdoing in government, hoping to get the “scoop’ on the competition. Did they sit around waiting for U.S. House committees to dig up their facts? Don’t think so.
Yet, Associated Press journalists (so-called) recently reported their interpretation of results of a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing. The AP article not only failed to tell the readers that the whistleblowers from the IRS had prepared a case for felony charges against the president’s son for tax evasion (on receiving millions of undeclared foreign dollars). They also criticized the committee for not getting all the information that would put a bow on a connection to the U.S. president. How inconvenient for the AP.
Future hearings should explain why the Biden family and friends received money from many foreign interests and why the shady shell companies were necessary. The IRS agents testified that their criminal, felony charges were blocked by the Biden DOJ and they were prevented from broadening the scope of their investigation, eventually being removed from the case. None of these revelations seemed to pique the interest of these AP reporters. Why? Is the “scoop” not important anymore?
It was considerate of Patrice Yeatter (Tribune, Aug. 17) to try to attach a bit of credibility and impartiality to the AP on this matter. But there is a reason the press has a 16% favorability rating (Gallup) from the public. Patrice and the rest of us deserve accurate reporting.
David Klatt
Kendrick
Puzzling and disturbing
The recent actions undertaken by local Republican committee chairpersons to censure Lori McCann are puzzling and disturbing.
Lori has proven herself to be a thoughtful, industrious legislator, who does her research and weighs all the options before every vote. She listens carefully to her constituents — all of them.
Yet, somehow doing the right thing has become a liability, for which she has suffered inexcusable attacks. Her performance and demeanor at the recent hearing in Latah County impressed the heck out of me. She showed that she actually has ideas rather than just ascribing to an ideology.
Isn’t that what we want in our elected officials? Good ideas and thoughtful representation?