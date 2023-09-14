The migrant crisis in the home of the Statue of Liberty shows how broken our system is.
We need to start over. How many people do we need to let in to keep our economy strong and how will we get them?
Economists can decide the first point. For the second point, we have a solution for other situations where the demand far exceeds the supply — a lottery. Tickets would be issued only at a U.S. embassy and any entrants caught at the border would be immediately returned.
We would do a hard stop on our current undocumented mess by granting green cards to all now in the U.S. We could require employers to confirm legal status to further reduce illegal crossings.
Global warming will only exacerbate the number of people wanting to get into the U.S. A lottery is the only fair way to handle this imbalance.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
More than enough
What Mr. Bozo Super T refuses to acknowledge about the 2020 election is that the majority of us here in “demockeracy land” had had more than enough of him and his putrid stench, after enduring how many interminable years of him stinking up the country, and we the majority of the people — by more than 8 million — voted to flush Mr. Super T down the crapper and move on.
And don’t forget, Mr. ST also lost the popular vote in the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton by more than 3 million votes, which Mr. Addle Brain also refuses to acknowledge, meaning his whole disgusting time doing the “Unreality Goes to DC” show was a sham, courtesy of the fake electrical college. Thank the “hounding” fathers for that lunacy.
But Mr. Super T refused to go quietly after 2020, choosing instead to inflate himself and his crybaby, loser ego to the point that he clogged up the swamp system and blew his filthy effluent and screaming, screemie meemies all across the land.
No matter how putridly he stinks or how fervently the gutless eunuchs on the right want to flush him again, they have neither the courage, conviction nor cajones to do so.
Meanwhile, Mr. Super T has flooded the country with his vile logorrhea, creating one vast, stinking cesspool in the right-wing wasteland of Donny Demento.
Where the hell is Mr. RotoRooter when you need him?