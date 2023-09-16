I’d like to follow up on the High Reservoir overfilling and subsequent failure.
I’ve read that a third party is investigating the failure. This is great news; we need to get to the bottom of this issue. I still have my concerns about the picture labeled “High Reservoir Overflow Wier, air gap, and drain to hill side” shown on PDF Page 655 of the 2019 Water System Facility Plan located at cityoflewiston.org/380/master-plans. It’s Page 29 under “Photographic Documentation.” Again, it appears to show a piece of wood that is blocking the “overflow weir.” This would make a controlled “overfill” release impossible. Instead, water would find the lowest part of the “rim” and flow over, washing away material and undermining the concrete. This would lead to a structural failure.
In the same PDF document, on Page 124, the chart states that the reservoir had an overflow height of 23 feet. However, the following “height level” chart show actual levels were more than 24 feet. That’s more than 1 foot higher than the overflow.
How’s this possible? I’m sure many pictures were taken the day of the failure. Did any show the overflow weir? Was the “piece of wood” still there? If so, why was it there? What other kind of mechanical “overflow” was there? If there was no other overflow option, of course it would easily overtop the lowest point on the wall and fail.
I’m hopeful we can learn in detail why this happened so we can ensure it never happens again.
John Eldred
Lewiston
Brilliant letter
With regard to Brian Rhoades’ letter to the editor of Aug. 30: brilliant.
I don’t know you, Brian, but if ever we should meet, I’d like to shake your hand.
Sharon Taylor
Lewiston
Praise for Roundup
Just a word of praise to the Lewiston Roundup crew for putting on a first-class show. It was much better this year.