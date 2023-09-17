To the Asotin-area community: Two total strangers — Sally and John Carlisle — recently rescued my husband and I when we were stranded at Heller Bar.
You have such kind and generous neighbors in the Carlisles. If they are a reflection of the caliber of humans in your area, yours is a top-notch area.
We have renewed appreciation for the kindness of strangers.
Carol Volk
Port Angeles, Wash.
Supporting children?
John’s Rusche’s opinion column, headlined “It’s not the kids these legislators care about” in the Sept. 6 Lewiston Tribune, is spot on.
The current Idaho Republican legislators, with a few exceptions, are striving to implant their culture on the rest of us but they show no concern for our children. Look closely at what they say and more closely at what they do or don’t do.
How do you support children when you refuse free money to fund child care and when you apply sales tax to baby food and diapers? How do you support children when you don’t provide free breakfasts and lunches for them at school or don’t even support public education? How do you support children when you pass such draconian legislation that doctors flee Idaho?
How do you support children by criminal prosecution of their mother if she needs an abortion when her children become orphans left behind? Where is the support for the mom who has to work to support her family? Where is the support for affordable birth control to limit family size?
Ask these questions of your legislators when they say they support children and families. Do they really, or is it just lip service for their own agenda to get elected and take us back to the time when children were cheap labor and women were merely property owned by men?