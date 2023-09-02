It’s nice to see folks weighing in on the Tribune’s fair coverage of Russia Don Trump’s criminal behavior vs. China Joe Biden’s allegations.
Thank you, Bridger Barnett, for supplying a link to a U.K. tabloid publication with the background dealings on the selling of U.S. Petroleum Reserve oil to China. Instead, the Tribune seems to concentrate on Trump’s insurrection attempts that we watched on TV (which disqualifies him of being able to hold the office of president).
Looking up the dailymail.co.uk, I found the description of their reporting as similar to the National Enquirer, or the Globe, which don’t have the reputation of the BBC, and what The Associated Press aspires to do. The BBC says Elvis Presley died. The Star reports that Elvis is still playing gigs in Vegas. Who would you believe?
Why don’t the Alfords report on both sides of this issue? In fact, the GOP should get Elvis to run for president. I think he would win, especially with a hip-hopper as vice president.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
Food for wolves
Regarding the Aug. 24 Tribune front page: Assuming wolves are aware of and can understand written rules, and can understand that killing cattle is wrong, is idiotic. Worse than idiotic is assuming that if a wolf pack kills a number of a rancher’s cattle, and humans kill some wolves, the other wolves will stop killing cattle.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee (the chief idiot) continues to demand this moronic policy, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife (the rest of the idiots) enforces it as if it makes any sense.
Wolves are meat-eating predators. They do not understand that there is a difference among deer, rabbits, mice, cows or chickadees. These are food for wolves. So are human children.
WDFW’s ridiculous process tracks how often wolves kill cattle owned by ranchers. WDFW has told the ranchers if they can’t somehow convince the wolves to leave the ranchers’ cattle alone, WDFW will ask the chief idiot for permission to kill a wolf or two, teaching the wolves a lesson.
Options to prevent wolves from killing cattle:
1. All humans become vegetarians;
2. Kill all wolves;
3. Stop raising cattle;
4. Put all wolves in zoos, feeding them steak;
5. The chief idiot hand-feeds each wild wolf a rare steak daily.
It would be unsurprising if the chief idiot proposed any of those. The chief idiot thinks he can change the laws of nature so apex predators and cattle live on the same patch of ground, without the predators eating the cattle.