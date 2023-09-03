Well-watered future
When I was hired onto the Nimiipuu, all my jobs before were in the state of science or state of technology. An example was when the computer center was installing a bank of four mainframe computers, the serial numbers from the factory were two, three, five and seven.
Regarding my days in the Fourth Armored Division, a couple of years after my separation, a documentary presented that the Fourth Armored Division was the testing ground for the introduction into the military of high technology.
When starting for the Nimiipuu, there were no computer journals, just a few Xerox copies of failed business articles blaming the computer. I subscribed to a couple of computer journals. One presented a very large-scale, worldwide computer project (several thousand computers).
Because of the extremely huge amount of processing time, only four runs were determined. For each run, the input was a list of different activities. For each run, the output was not a list but a worldwide map showing a future prediction of decertification. Of the four maps, one startled me as it showed the Selway region as an oasis of greenery.
I presented this map to the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee and the list of activities that produced it. My hope is that NPTEC remained true to nature and the Nimiipuu people by following this list of activities for a well-watered future for the Nimiipuu.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
Backbone of community
Do I hate Home Depot? Absolutely not. Quite the contrary. I love browsing through the Lewiston store and have purchased many items from there.
Do I think one should be in Moscow? It is really not for me to decide. My only request is that the supporters of leasing what is essentially state-owned land for a Home Depot would take into consideration a few things. Moscow/Pullman Building supply, Tri-State, Spences hardware (probably the most affected, but there are many more local stores) have been servicing the needs of our area for years.
I am old. How old? I came here when Tri-State Outfitters was the edge of town. I remember Tyler Garrett’s grandfather and when Tyler was born. I remember when Roff Ford and the old Tidymans (marked your products with black grease pencils) became Spence Hardware & Supply.
These people and families invested time and endless amounts of energy and money in our communities. We will pass them on the street, in our schools and churches, and with lawn chairs at the soccer, baseball and football (etc.) fields as we go to watch our children and grandchildren participate. They have “house” charge accounts that bill you once a month. That keeps upward of 3% to 5% more dollars in the community as it cuts the bankcard fees.
These and more are local, home-owned businesses, the backbone of any great community.
Brian Windsor
Colfax
Bunch of crybabies
Wow. Reading all these letters about how the Latah County Republican Central Committee censured Rep. Lori McCann for her voting record makes me think that those platform leaders are just a bunch of crybabies who do nothing effective except how to eat their own tails.
Lori, if I were you, I’d tell your party colleagues to “kindly take a flying leap at a rolling doughnut.” That’s as nice a phrase as I can think of that will get this letter published.
Also, Mrs. McCann, your colleagues are clearly not your friends and most likely never will be. How abundantly sad that you have to sit next to folks who have the mentality of a third grader.
Lori, this is why we need term limits for all branches of government and a good example is Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is so old he has only eight digits in his Social Security number and he’s compromised like all the rest of those clowns in both parties.
Stay on the path that you know, Lori, and keep ticking off your party members and eventually they’ll implode on their own stupidity.
Michael Uhlenkott
Lewiston