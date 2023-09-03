Keep conversation going
Thank you, Dan Long, for supplying your source on slavery, and providing more detail to your other claims.
I would agree slavery is very high, but that’s not Joe Biden’s fault. We do need to do more to reduce the numbers. Can’t argue with that.
Food and gas have increased, yes, but they’re not the only things included in the inflation index. Housing, commodities, like cars, and clothing have stabilized. That is because of the increase in the prime rate.
Unauthorized immigration has been around 10 million for 10 years. Around 4.9 million have come from south of the border, granted, but that has been stable since 2017 when Donald Trump was president.
You say you have looked at NASA graphs going back 800,000 years. Funny, I cannot find them. I can only go back to pre-industrial averages. Without rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the Earth is currently on course to reach temperatures of roughly 3 C (5.4 F) above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, and possibly quite a bit higher.
Just because other countries may not meet our standards doesn’t mean we have to stoop to their level. The U.S. produces 79% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, yet we are only 4.3% of the world’s population. Would that we could get our greenhouse emissions on par with our percent of the world’s population.
I do hope we can keep this conversation going.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Commonsense solutions
After reading John Webb’s letter of Aug. 5, it struck me that Mr. Webb must feel pretty satisfied that he has this whole liberal/conservative political landscape all figured out.
Well, what if a progressive eats steak, loves vegetables, drives a truck and wears Birkenstocks? Where would they fit into Mr. Webb’s neatly cleaved population? Bluish-red? Reddish-blue?
The truth is, the USA is comprised of a whole range of people with varied interests, talents and political viewpoints. Dividing us into two stereotyped groups only exacerbates the problems we’re experiencing. Why add to the rancor when what’s really needed are commonsense solutions to our country’s problems?
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Simple commandments
The Ten Commandments are rules provided by our creator to ensure happiness and peace for the existence of humankind. What kind of people would be offended by such laws? Only a cold-blooded killer would hate the way of life.
The Ten Commandments are simple and few yet no human can obey 100%. Some atheists say they don’t believe in God but understand right from wrong by nature. Who likes being stolen from? There is no honor among thieves.
Transgenderism is a blatant deviation from the laws of nature. Among deviants there are no laws. Participant beware. Profiteers want you. Whether by the grace of God or compassion of humanity, we should relish mercy, learn to be better and never extol what we know is wrong.
Camille Hattrup
Troy
What doctor ordered
Larry Dunn (Lewiston Tribune letter of Aug. 20) thinks Rep. Mike Kingsley and Sens. Dan Foreman and Cindy Carlson “are just what the doctor ordered.”
I think that “doctor” is a quack.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Mugshot merchandise
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign had its best fundraising day yet after his mug shot was released, according to Axios. His campaign has raised more than $20 million in the last three weeks and now his mugshot merchandise is everywhere.
Trump, when he was president and in this current campaign, is in this for one reason and that is to make as much money as possible. He is a grifter and a con man and reminds me of the snake oil salesman I see on the old Westerns I watch.
Trump just sits at Mar-a-Lago counting his money and laughing at the fools who keep following him.
Tod Burr
Lewiston