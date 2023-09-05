Let’s be smarter
The so-called Eris variant is poised to be used to repanic the populace and, perhaps, bring about forced vaccinations with expensive products that prevent neither illness nor contagion — which pretty much makes a mockery of what “vaccine” has meant to the world in my lifetime.
At this time you might want to watch “The COVID Lie That Started It All” by Racket News’ Matt Orffalea: youtu.be/-s5DYknp9cc.
In précis, the video covers then-President Donald Trump’s mocking by the usual lot for his March 2020 claim that the COVID-19 death rate was less than 1% and contemporaneous authoritative statements from experts supporting Trump’s claim.
One of those authorities was Anthony Fauci who wrote in February 2020, “If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%.”
Of course, Fauci is famous for his flip-flops but by September 2020 the data picture was clearer. As per the CNN article, “CDC says COVID-19 death rate is under 1% for everyone but people over 70,” in detail:
l Children 18 and younger 0.003%.
l People aged 20 to 49 0.02%.
l People aged 50 to 69 0.5%.
l People 70 and older 5.4%.
Data’s a snapshot and wise policy derives from a dialectic, not oracular pronouncements.
Let’s be smarter, more discerning and more tolerant consumers of health news this time around.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Would have been nice
I missed the June 9 rainstorm and arrived home June 16 to a moldy wet mess. So I was wondering:
I get charged for rain runoff and I pay every month. However, Northwest Children’s Home’s rain runoff came down their field, where they have no drainage system, and flooded my home. The housing tract was built prior to the children’s home moving into the neighborhood. When I contacted NCH, well, let’s just say they didn’t even offer to help sweep out the mud.
It would have been nice if the monies the city (hopefully) charges NCH for their runoff, could have helped us.
Don’t ask the city for help either because, when I did, I was told declared state-of-emergency monies only go to city, county or state buildings. What about the surplus fund?
Forget your insurance you pay every month, because it was “surface” water.
Those poor people in the Sunset addition.
Cathy Jo Zeller
Lewiston
Crapo, Risch understand
Never has it been more important for the U.S. to rebuild our domestic supply chains. Yet, American aerospace suppliers continue to be bought by international companies or go out of business.
Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and James Risch understand how important American manufacturing is to economic and national security. With their leadership, the U.S. Senate has recognized the importance of domestic advancements of aerospace thermoplastic composites in the recent National Defense Authorization Act which requires the Department of Defense to detail to Congress “current plans and initiatives to support thermoplastic composites research, development, and manufacturing,” while noting NASA’s support and recognizing how thermoplastic composites will reduce costs and dependency on foreign materials.
For this same reason, ATC Manufacturing has joined northern Idaho partners Continuous Composites Incorporated, Unitech, the Idaho Department of Commerce, University of Idaho, cities of Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene, along with Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, Blue Origin, Gonzaga University and more than 40 other workforce, education and economic development groups to apply for a Technology Hub designation.
This designation would address immediate aerospace demands in a “lab-to-market” testbed and repurpose an Inland Northwest manufacturing center. Coordinating from the outset with our educators, workforce and economic development partners, this hub would multiply proven systems of hands-on training, recruitment and upskilling for our rural and underrepresented communities and put the Inland Northwest at the center of global aerospace demands.
Idaho is lucky to have senators who support American jobs and protect domestic manufacturers, our local economy and national security.
Jacob Bonwell
CEO, ATC Manufacturing
Coeur d’Alene