Bob Hassoldt (Lewiston Tribune, Aug. 13) correctly criticized Republicans in Lewis, Nez Perce and — now — Latah counties for censuring Lewiston Rep. Lori McCann. McCann voted according to her morals and not to the dictates of anti-education advocates in the Idaho Freedom Foundation — the Idaho Legislature. Formerly the party of law and order, this action was insidious and cowardly.
Hells bells, the fascists haven’t even started jailing Democrats. Yet, lusting for fresh meat, dipped in Donald Trump’s martyr sauce, they’re persecuting party members who acknowledge truth.
Wikipedia defines cult as “a relatively small group which is typically led by a charismatic and self-appointed leader, who excessively controls its members, requiring unwavering devotion to a set of beliefs and practices which are considered deviant.”
A recent CBS/Yougov poll found people believe Trump, a never truther, over church pastors. Say it: cult.
Then say fascist, which includes Tennessee lawmakers who heartily embraced ignorance by formally flushing democracy. They ordered law enforcement into chambers to remove peaceful citizens just sitting quietly, holding small signs and wanting answers about the illegal marketing of guns. Many people are unable to responsibly handle these weapons with such firepower. “Conservative” fascists barred Democrat Justin Jones from speaking in session Aug. 29.
Mr. Hassoldt missed a slam-dunk opportunity to really address his party’s internal decay. He was correct: Republicans are seeking ways to eat their young.