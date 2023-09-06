Cowardly action

Bob Hassoldt (Lewiston Tribune, Aug. 13) correctly criticized Republicans in Lewis, Nez Perce and — now — Latah counties for censuring Lewiston Rep. Lori McCann. McCann voted according to her morals and not to the dictates of anti-education advocates in the Idaho Freedom Foundation — the Idaho Legislature. Formerly the party of law and order, this action was insidious and cowardly.

Tags

Recommended for you