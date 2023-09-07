It has been interesting to note that Donald Trump supporters have taken off onto a somewhat new track and that is their apparent belief that, since Trump was elected president once, then he can’t be prosecuted for any crime he commits, no matter how heinous.
That is a unique theory and one which, in my view, can find no support whatsoever in the law. It is rare that I agree with Trump on anything but he was right when he said that he could step out into the street, shoot someone and never lose a single vote.
That is a sad commentary on the state of part of the U.S. electorate.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Voters, take notes
It is fun triggering sensitive liberals, so you need to understand that the more you indict, the more we unite.
Thus, independents, Hispanics and Blacks are all starting to see what’s going on with the current administration prosecuting its political opponent who is leading in all the polls. So we need two more indictments before November 2024 to solidly seal this election up.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has accomplished amazing things over three years with 40-year high inflation exemplified by record high food and gas prices accompanied by severe supply chain delays. He lost America’s energy independence, botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and allowed 7.2 million illegal border crossings. He’s knee deep in family influence peddling schemes and designing plea deals for 911 terrorists and Hunter Biden.
Also, he’s promising and handing out unconstitutional loan forgiveness; spent 40% of his presidency vacationing while ignoring the Hawaii and East Palestine, Ohio, disasters until days later. He issued authoritarian lockdowns and mandates while threatening the unvaccinated and appears on the verge of doing so again with another virus looming.
Biden also sent $66 billion in taxpayer money to Ukraine, which would have built an entire border wall twice over but is now selling stockpiled material to finish the wall for pennies on the dollar. American voters should be taking notes on these accomplishments that affect us all.