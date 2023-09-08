A noted child psychologist is floating possibly the best defense of Trumpty Dumpty yet.
Since it is generally considered that children are capable of distinguishing right and wrong somewhere around the age of 7, and since it is common knowledge that Mr. Mugshot’s elevator doesn’t go to the top floor, his lawyers could try to advance the argument that, for one undetermined reason or another, his “mental” development was arrested around the age of, say, 3 or 4?
Since Mr. “I Am Innocent” is incapable of distinguishing right from wrong, he cannot be held legally responsible for any crimes or misdeeds he most certainly committed in the name of himself, no matter how hard he tried to overthrow our democracy, the Constitution and the 2020 election.
Therefore, he should be remanded toot sweet to a psychiatric day care specializing in the treatment of psychotic preschoolers.
And forget the ridiculous nonsense about reinstalling him in the White House so he can resume his tantrums and throw his food on the floor and bottles of ketchup at the wall while wailing and moaning about the “next stolden election.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Share good fortunes
It is so tempting to enter into the war of words among Tribune letter writers with my own wicked pen, but forgive my banality.
One of today’s emails came with the heading: Malnutrition Awareness Week Sept. 18-25.
Like most of you, I can’t make one presidential candidate more truthful or another younger. What I can do is celebrate all of you who take action to support those in our area communities and elsewhere who simply don’t have the luxury of worrying about a diet to lose weight.
Thanks for supporting the valley food banks, local food home deliveries from Meals on Wheels, the Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program and at least four other active services in the valley.
Thanks for supporting backpacks for the schoolchildren, food pantries at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and in your churches, as well as after-school snacks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley. You deliver, you prepare, you pack, you contribute.
We truly can be more useful to those around us with sharing our good fortunes and our grains of wheat rather than slobbering all over the Tribune with our grains of hate. Thanks for honoring our farmers by distributing their gifts of food to others when we can.