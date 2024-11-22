The firefighters of Lewiston Firefighters Local 1773 feel compelled to address several inaccuracies and misconceptions shared by the mayor about our collective bargaining process, the Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (MERP), and the broader issues of public safety and labor relations. These discussions are not just about contracts; they are about respect, trust and ensuring the safety of our community.

Binding agreements are essential to fair negotiations

In our last labor agreement with the city of Lewiston, both parties agreed that if a third-party fact-finding committee was needed during negotiations, its decision would be binding. This wasn’t imposed by Idaho state law; it was a mutual commitment to fairness and resolution. Binding agreements like these are critical because they provide both parties with a clear, final path to resolving disputes without prolonged conflicts.

It’s worth noting that Idaho law does not prohibit parties from going beyond minimum requirements to establish mutually beneficial agreements. If the city found these terms inappropriate, the time to raise concerns was during the initial negotiation — not after a decision had been rendered.

Despite this, our Local has offered to rework the fact-finding decision to better suit the city’s budgetary needs. Unfortunately, our good-faith proposal has gone unanswered, which only further delays progress and erodes trust.

Staffing, salaries and benefits are connected

The mayor’s assertion that staffing shortages are unrelated to the ongoing labor negotiations is misguided. Compensation is at the heart of recruitment and retention, and Lewiston’s package lags behind comparable cities. When other departments offer better salaries and benefits, qualified candidates choose to go elsewhere, leaving us understaffed and overworked.

This isn’t just a matter of spreadsheets; it’s a public safety issue. Staffing shortages lead to longer response times, higher overtime costs, and ultimately, reduced safety for Lewiston’s residents. Competitive salaries and benefits are not a luxury — they are a necessity to ensure we have the personnel needed to protect our community effectively.

The mayor has also limited comparisons to Idaho departments, but our firefighters don’t leave exclusively for Idaho employers. We lose people to nearby cities such as Clarkston and Pullman, where wages are more competitive. A true market comparison must include these neighboring departments to accurately reflect the options our firefighters have. Moreover, the comparison data we’ve used in negotiations came directly from the city of Lewiston’s own suggested departments. The numbers don’t lie — we remain below market wages.

MERP contributions: A lifeline, not a luxury