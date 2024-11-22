The firefighters of Lewiston Firefighters Local 1773 feel compelled to address several inaccuracies and misconceptions shared by the mayor about our collective bargaining process, the Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (MERP), and the broader issues of public safety and labor relations. These discussions are not just about contracts; they are about respect, trust and ensuring the safety of our community.
Binding agreements are essential to fair negotiations
In our last labor agreement with the city of Lewiston, both parties agreed that if a third-party fact-finding committee was needed during negotiations, its decision would be binding. This wasn’t imposed by Idaho state law; it was a mutual commitment to fairness and resolution. Binding agreements like these are critical because they provide both parties with a clear, final path to resolving disputes without prolonged conflicts.
It’s worth noting that Idaho law does not prohibit parties from going beyond minimum requirements to establish mutually beneficial agreements. If the city found these terms inappropriate, the time to raise concerns was during the initial negotiation — not after a decision had been rendered.
Despite this, our Local has offered to rework the fact-finding decision to better suit the city’s budgetary needs. Unfortunately, our good-faith proposal has gone unanswered, which only further delays progress and erodes trust.
Staffing, salaries and benefits are connected
The mayor’s assertion that staffing shortages are unrelated to the ongoing labor negotiations is misguided. Compensation is at the heart of recruitment and retention, and Lewiston’s package lags behind comparable cities. When other departments offer better salaries and benefits, qualified candidates choose to go elsewhere, leaving us understaffed and overworked.
This isn’t just a matter of spreadsheets; it’s a public safety issue. Staffing shortages lead to longer response times, higher overtime costs, and ultimately, reduced safety for Lewiston’s residents. Competitive salaries and benefits are not a luxury — they are a necessity to ensure we have the personnel needed to protect our community effectively.
The mayor has also limited comparisons to Idaho departments, but our firefighters don’t leave exclusively for Idaho employers. We lose people to nearby cities such as Clarkston and Pullman, where wages are more competitive. A true market comparison must include these neighboring departments to accurately reflect the options our firefighters have. Moreover, the comparison data we’ve used in negotiations came directly from the city of Lewiston’s own suggested departments. The numbers don’t lie — we remain below market wages.
MERP contributions: A lifeline, not a luxury
In 2010, during a severe budget crisis, we made a significant concession: We agreed to forgo cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) in exchange for the city contributing to our Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (MERP). This decision wasn’t made lightly but reflected the recognition that firefighters face unique retirement challenges, including earlier retirements because of high rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, orthopedic injuries and PTSD.
MERP is specifically designed to address these challenges, providing defined benefits that VEBA simply cannot match. The city’s recent framing of the $75 monthly MERP contribution as “unsustainable” disregards the sacrifices we made. If anything, this contribution is modest compared to the value of the COLA we gave up — an amount that would be significantly higher today.
Setting the record straight on sick leave
The mayor’s claim that firefighters can “sell back unused hours at the end of the year” is outdated and misleading. At the city’s request, we agreed to eliminate this benefit in our next labor agreement. Continuing to cite this as a current advantage diminishes the good-faith efforts we’ve already made in negotiations.
Spending priorities matter
While the city argues that firefighter benefits are unaffordable, it has allocated millions to projects like the airport. While the airport is important, this does raise legitimate concerns about spending priorities. Public safety should come first, and investing in firefighter health, recruitment and retention directly impacts the safety of Lewiston’s residents. The recent $4 million allocation to subsidize United Airlines’ Lewiston-Denver flights would pay the firefighters MERP benefits for the next 88 years.
The path forward
We remain committed to finding solutions that balance the city’s fiscal realities with the needs of its firefighters. We’ve already shown our willingness to adapt by offering to modify the fact-finding decision, yet the city’s lack of engagement has stalled progress.
This isn’t just about contracts; it’s about honoring commitments, respecting the unique challenges firefighters face, and ensuring public safety remains a priority.
We call on the city to engage in meaningful dialogue, prioritize equitable solutions, and show the same commitment to collaboration that we have demonstrated. The safety of our community — and the trust of its firefighters — depends on it.
Thompson is the president of the Lewiston firefighters' union, Local 1773.