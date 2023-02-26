For the past six weeks, Gov. Brad Little has been straddling a barbed wire fence.
One leg is resting on the side of his own public school program.
Little wants to leapfrog Idaho’s last-in-the-nation ranking in the amount of money it allocates toward the education of each of its pupils.
Included in the governor’s package:
l $145 million to add $6,359 to each teacher’s salary, thereby making Idaho’s wages competitive with those offered by its neighboring states.
l $97.4 million toward increasing the pay of classified employees, whose jobs are increasingly more difficult to fill in Idaho’s tight labor market.
l $27.9 million to cover the cost of health insurance for teachers and staff.
l $52.4 million toward the discretionary spending accounts on which local schools rely to pay overhead. Without this, they must turn to local property taxpayers or do without.
l $2.9 million to help students with dyslexia and $30 million for the Empowering Idaho grants that defray education costs for some families.
Little’s other leg is dangling over the side of a voucher program promoted by the right wing of his own party.
The cost of that keeps rising — and rising.
At $45 million, it’s more than double the initial asking price. That has to come from somewhere — presumably the money Little would invest next year in public education.
Since it’s a universal voucher measure, the parent of any Idaho child is eligible for the $5,950 voucher, regardless of how much they earn or where they live. The only limitation comes when the money runs out. Before then, sponsors anticipate 6,600 students in private or home schools will be served.
For now — but not for long.
As a new study from the Idaho Center on Fiscal Policy shows, demand will expand exponentially and as soon as next year:
l The Idaho Center estimates there are 15,084 private school students. If every one of them seeks a $5,950 voucher — and why wouldn’t they? — that’s nearly $90 million in demand. If only 11,313 seek a check from the state as the Idaho Center estimates, that’s still $67.3 million.
l Nobody’s sure how many Idaho kids are being schooled at home. Their parents are under no obligation to report to the state or local schools. But the Idaho Center estimates there are 11,727 of them. And if 95% seek a voucher, that’s demand for another $66.3 million in state resources.
l Based on the experience of other states that pursued a universal voucher bill, Idaho can expect the political pressure to build on lawmakers who, having said yes once, will find it impossible to say no later. The Idaho Center’s estimate is not off by much when it predicts 60,577 students eventually drawing vouchers — including kids who transfer out of public schools.
What that means is a drain of more than $360 million in resources that would otherwise go to sustain Little’s public education going forward.
Start with the more than $130 million siphoned off the state account to meet demand from private and home-schooled students. With that money gone, the state appropriation for public education will be flatlined.
Should students transfer from public to private schools in numbers the Idaho Center forecasts, dollars will flow out of public education without a corresponding decline in what it costs to hire teachers and staff or cover overhead expenses. That could come to another $230 million.
As Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer has pointed out, there are four remedies: fire teachers, close schools, consolidate school districts or dramatically raise local property taxes to shore up public education, which has been the case in many of the states dabbling in vouchers.
“What has happened in Arizona and Florida is that they have a limited program in year one, and they see that there’s interest from applications or waiting lists or however they decide to collect participants in the program, which has prompted then much broader eligibility in subsequent years,” said Alejandra Cerna Rios, policy director for the Idaho Center.
In other words, Little can have one or the other: A robust program that alters the trajectory of public education in this state for better or diverting those resources to subsidize private and home schooling. In the years ahead, the state simply does not have enough money to do both, especially as rising interest rates begin to restrain the residential real estate market that is responsible for so much of Idaho’s economic boom.
Give Little his due. He gives every indication of being sincerely devoted to public education. He mentioned it a dozen times in his State of the State address.
In the weeks ahead, he may be tempted to cut a deal with the voucher movement to secure his own program in the short term — only to ultimately undermine it over time.
That’s a fool’s errand. This is one time the governor can’t compromise. — M.T.