Local-fed collaboration addressing child care needs

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

If you’re a parent — or an employer — the Yakima Valley’s child care crunch probably isn’t exactly breaking news to you.

The serious shortage of providers and the high costs of care have left nearly half of Yakima County’s children without access to licensed care, according to Washington STEM.

The annual cost of child care for a family raising two kids averages $22,752 — roughly a third of a typical family’s total household income, South Central Workforce’s Michelle Smith reports.

And that’s had devastating effects on local families and the local economy.

According to a recent column by Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, it’s forced 4,000 area workers to leave their jobs and stay home to take care of their kids. That, in turn, is costing the region’s businesses about $92 million a year.

But thanks to a 2023 federal grant through U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s office, local organizations are setting up some solutions.