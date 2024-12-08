OPINION: Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes

As I read and listen more, as well as occasionally attend scientific conferences with both United States and world-known scientists, I realize we are on the brink of another theory that is like Humpty Dumpty. Falling off the wall is what has been purported to be truth for more than 100 years. Even the well-known evolutionist Richard Dawkins is taking another look at the latest scientific evidence.

For those hard-core evolutionists, let’s consider some of the scientific evidence:

-- Stephen Meyer — He’s the author of “Darwin’s Doubt” and “Signature of the Cell.”

-- David Berlinski — He’s featured in a YouTube video interview titled “Uncommon Knowledge.”

In his interview with Peter Robinson, Berlinski quotes from his own essay, “The Deniable Darwin.” Berlinski said that thousands of life forms appear at once. There is no progression; therefore, no evolution.

He went on to make a very interesting point. If life progressed by an accumulation of small changes, as Darwin suggests, the fossil record should reflect this. However, since Darwin published “The Origin of Species” in 1859, nearly everyone in the scientific community has been mulling over and recognized what the problem is — or they are studying and trying to ascertain the incomprehensible evidence that has been revealing itself. I am in agreement with Berlinski.

There definitely is a problem. I believe this problem is that Darwin’s theory of evolution has gained a cult following within academia without the theory being subject to scrutiny. It’s like the giant elephant in the room that few want to talk about. In simple terms, with evolution, there is no link between species. Therefore, the theory is no longer palpable. Science is disproving evolution.

Here are just a few examples:

-- In the Big Bang, there was a beginning. Who did the Big Bang? Where did this come from? How did the Big Bang happen, whereby thousands of life forms appeared at once and are in the fossil record. How do you refute this? According to Astronomy.com, virtually all astronomers and cosmologists agree that the universe began with a Big Bang — a tremendously powerful genesis of space-time, that sent matter and energy reeling outward.

-- Mathematics — All laws of physics are perfectly tuned. In the “Fine Tuning Argument,” Robin Collins explains in her essay that the laws of physics have been specially tuned by an intelligent being to sustain life. This world is not something that has come from a random (evolution) process.