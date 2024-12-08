OPINION: Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes

As I read and listen more, as well as occasionally attend scientific conferences with both United States and world-known scientists, I realize we are on the brink of another theory that is like Humpty Dumpty. Falling off the wall is what has been purported to be truth for more than 100 years. Even the well-known evolutionist Richard Dawkins is taking another look at the latest scientific evidence.
For those hard-core evolutionists, let’s consider some of the scientific evidence:
-- Stephen Meyer — He’s the author of “Darwin’s Doubt” and “Signature of the Cell.”
-- David Berlinski — He’s featured in a YouTube video interview titled “Uncommon Knowledge.”
In his interview with Peter Robinson, Berlinski quotes from his own essay, “The Deniable Darwin.” Berlinski said that thousands of life forms appear at once. There is no progression; therefore, no evolution.
He went on to make a very interesting point. If life progressed by an accumulation of small changes, as Darwin suggests, the fossil record should reflect this. However, since Darwin published “The Origin of Species” in 1859, nearly everyone in the scientific community has been mulling over and recognized what the problem is — or they are studying and trying to ascertain the incomprehensible evidence that has been revealing itself. I am in agreement with Berlinski.
There definitely is a problem. I believe this problem is that Darwin’s theory of evolution has gained a cult following within academia without the theory being subject to scrutiny. It’s like the giant elephant in the room that few want to talk about. In simple terms, with evolution, there is no link between species. Therefore, the theory is no longer palpable. Science is disproving evolution.
Here are just a few examples:
-- In the Big Bang, there was a beginning. Who did the Big Bang? Where did this come from? How did the Big Bang happen, whereby thousands of life forms appeared at once and are in the fossil record. How do you refute this? According to Astronomy.com, virtually all astronomers and cosmologists agree that the universe began with a Big Bang — a tremendously powerful genesis of space-time, that sent matter and energy reeling outward.
-- Mathematics — All laws of physics are perfectly tuned. In the “Fine Tuning Argument,” Robin Collins explains in her essay that the laws of physics have been specially tuned by an intelligent being to sustain life. This world is not something that has come from a random (evolution) process.
-- The discovery of DNA double helix by James Watson and Francis Crick in the 1950s — This was an intelligent piece of code, the code to all life. This is the most complex code structure, more complex than any human code. This is not mathematically possible to have evolved randomly. This discovery, according to the National Institutes of Health, marked a milestone in the history of science and gave rise to modern molecular biology, which is largely concerned with understanding how genes control the chemical processes within cells. In short order, their discovery yielded ground-breaking insights into the genetic code and protein synthesis.
Major current advances in science, namely genetic fingerprinting and modern forensics, all have their origins in Watson’s and Crick’s inspired work that has reshaped biology.
We have much knowledge at our fingertips. I petition you to be open minded and check out what some of the world-renowned scientists are writing and talking about.
Here are just of few of my favorites:
-- Gunter Bechly, geoscientist-paleoentomologist.
-- Stuart Burgess, bio-mechanical engineer.
-- Stephen Meyer, who received a Ph.D. in the philosophy of science from the University of Cambridge.
-- John Lennox, mathemetician.
My conclusion: Evolution does not explain the origin of life and Darwin’s theory of evolution is no longer sustainable. It is time for the naysayers to look at the scientific truth.
Mader, of Genesee, is a businesswoman, farmer and a former congressional office staff member.