OPINION: Magic of Christmas brings a needed pause to life

The holiday is also a time for many in the nation to celebrate their religious beliefs alongside their families.

The day, no doubt, exudes a certain type of magic. For a 24-hour period, the nation appears to hit the brakes. The focus is on family and friends and the joys of the holiday.

Other holidays also carry their own baked-in themes. The theme of Thanksgiving is buried in the very name of the holiday.

Yet Christmas is special because it is its own mixture of joy and remembrance. Many of us can probably remember awakening on Christmas morning and devouring presents under the Christmas tree. When you are a youngster, there isn’t much that can compare to Christmas Day.

Yet, as those of us who are fortunate celebrate the annual Christmas rite, we must all remember those who are struggling, who do not have the luxury of a warm place to sleep or will not see a Christmas tree nor presents under its limbs.

If Christmas is about anything, it is about remembering we must be generous. To remember those who are less fortunate and do what we can to help them. There is no higher calling than to take time out of your day to help those who are less fortunate and, as Christmas beckons, to remember members of our community who struggle.

Christmas is a special time of year. A time for remembering and belonging and taking a universal time-out. We all live complicated lives, but most of us want to be able to take care of our families, help our friends and celebrate the things in life we truly treasure.

We hope everyone has a safe, fun and restful Christmas. We also hope everyone remembers how special the day is. Most of all, we hope the magic of Christmas hasn’t departed, that it remains as strong as it always has been, and we all find an element of peace on this unique day of rest.

TNS