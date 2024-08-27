On Jan. 25, several hundred marchers supporting Idaho’s abortion law system cheered on speakers who made two important points and seemed to be eliding a third.

The missing element seemed to be new legislation. That didn’t seem to be the focus of the event, which is quite a difference from many pro-life events in the past. That seems to reflect the legislative reality: Abortion doesn’t at the moment look to be on the front burner for this session.

Instead, the mood looked celebratory. Megan Wold, a lobbyist for Idaho anti-abortion legislation, told the crowd “Today, we can confidently say that there is no state in the United States with more pro-life or protective pro-life laws than Idaho.

She added, “Our work, of course, is not done this session.” But that doesn’t sound like a call for a crusade.

What she also said, according to The Idaho Statesman, sounded — lifted out of context, to be sure — almost like something pro-choice advocates would say on the subject: “Wold said doctors ‘can and must’ treat women in medical emergencies and ‘in the face of medical uncertainties.’ ”

The subtle difference is what the two sides would say center around the word “can.”

The most notable reference to new legislation in Wold’s talk concerned legislation to “educate medical professionals and the public.”

Advocates for the Idaho abortion law seem to perceive perfect clarity and no difficulty for physicians in complying with it. Attorney General Raul Labrador, for example, said that, “Idaho law protects both the life of the mother and their unborn child. Any perceived conflict has been perpetuated by politicians, organizations, and individuals seeking to confuse doctors and jeopardize patient health for political ends.”

The catch is that the laws are being written by people who are pursuing a philosophical argument, wherein the black and white of it feels evident.