The Lewiston mayor is the chief administrative official of the city and ensures that ordinances of the city are complied with and enforced. This year those duties include meeting and conferring in good faith with representatives of the Lewiston Firefighters Local 1773 (firefighters) for collective bargaining purposes, a position I take very seriously so we can maintain a safe city.

On March 20, 2024, the firefighters and city completed negotiations within 30 days of their first meeting as required under Idaho Code except for two issues, wages and monthly contributions to a medical expense reimbursement plan, or MERP. Soon after these two unresolved issues were submitted to a fact-finding commission, also required under Idaho Code. The firefighters selected one member, and the city selected one member, then those two members selected a third member of the commission.

On July 1, 2024, the firefighters and city presented evidence material to the two unresolved issues. The fact-finding commission listened to both parties for approximately four hours before recessing the hearing. On Aug. 20 the fact-finding commission released three recommendations — a 4% increase to base wages, annual cost-of-living wage adjustments and continued monthly contributions to MERP. The city accepted the first two recommendations on base wages and annual cost-of-living wage adjustments.

Here are some facts supporting the city’s acceptance of those two recommendations.

The firefighters and city recently completed an hourly wage market comparison using cities in Washington, Montana, and Idaho. The data shows that Lewiston firefighters currently are at 88.19% of all the comparable cities and 92.10% of Idaho cities. With a 4% increase to base wages, the Lewiston firefighters would be at 91.72% of comparable cities and 95.79% of Idaho cities. Annual cost-of-living wage adjustments have kept pace with inflation in past years and are expected to keep pace in future years. Again, the city accepted these two unanimous recommendations by the commission.

However, the fact-finding commission was split on its recommendation to continue monthly contributions to MERP, and the city did not accept this recommendation.

MERP is a tax-exempt union sponsored plan to allow firefighters to plan for retirement medical expenses. The city of Lewiston has its own voluntary employee’s beneficiary (VEBA) trust that offers a funded health reimbursement arrangement with a tax-advantage like MERP for all other employees.