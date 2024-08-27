OPINION: Misused water spill at dams is the enemy of fish survival

NMFS and the corps developed the juvenile fish transportation program that moves smolts in barges from Lower Granite, Little Goose and Lower Monumental dams to below Bonneville Dam. For more than 40 years, transportation provided more than 98% survival during the 36-hour trip, compared to the research-documented 50% in-river mortality.

Harvest management agencies led by the Fish Passage Center and ordered by a federal judge have required the corps to decrease hydropower generation and increase the amount of spill to 125% total dissolved gas to provide “safe passage” over spillways. In the 1970s, when gas supersaturation threatened extinction of the Snake/Columbia river salmon, 110% TDG was established as the Environmental Protection Agency and state standard. Now, they say it is “safe” at 125%. And from Lower Granite Dam to the estuary, more than 400 miles, the river is supersaturated up to 125% TDG.

They say that so long as the fish can dive to equilibrate the gas in their blood, it is OK. The research on TDG effects does not support their reckless control of spill.

Many juvenile salmon migrate near the surface where high TDG is more dangerous. In the 1970s, McKern saw all kinds of fish killed by TDG, including juvenile salmon. Adult Snake River salmon coming back to spawn now face supersaturated TDG from well below Bonneville Dam until they pass over Lower Granite Dam. Though many migrate in the upper levels of the reservoirs, they must rise and pass fish ladders at each dam, where the depth is typically six feet. Those that survive the high TDG often show injuries because of its narcotic effects.

In 1999, McKern was on the corps team that determined that if the harvest management agencies were going to require spill, safe spill for juvenile fish should be provided. That gave rise to the raised spillway weir. The intent was to provide one or two spillway bays (depending on dam size) where surface water went over the weir instead of under a gate 40 feet to 50 feet below the surface. Normal spill, pressurized by the depth, entrains air, resulting in elevated TDG, while overflow spill does not. Juvenile fish key in on the overflow spill like they would find in the river flowing out of a lake.

As a result, the overflow spill bays pass five to seven times as many fish, and they speed up the passage of juvenile fish that delay in diving down into normal spillways or into turbine intakes to pass the dams. Instead, the Fish Passage Center and the federal judge require mass spill at all spill bays — not just the raised ones.

The 50% mortality attributed to the lower Snake River and lower Columbia River dams is more a factor of how the Fish Passage Center and the judge are misusing spill.

In the 1990s, it was normal to transport 10 million to 20 million Snake River smolts below Bonneville Dam with 98% survival. In 2024, transport of lower Snake River salmon was reduced to less than 1 million fish as most of the juvenile outmigration was spilled down the river at 125% TDG.

Not only are smolt numbers compromised, but whenever adult survival surges up in ocean returns, the harvest management agencies increase harvest. While Mother Nature, the harvest management agencies and the corps work to get the smolts to the ocean, the harvest management agencies, not the dams, determine how many adults are allowed to spawn.

More than 755,000 sockeye returning in 2024 across nine dams and reservoirs shows that with good spawning, rearing habitat and ocean conditions, salmon runs can return.

The four lower Snake River dams have some of the best fish passage in the world, whereas no dams in Idaho have any fish passage.

Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.