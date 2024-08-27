OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: A more humane execution?

CHEERS ... to Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow.

Along with state Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, he was among only three Republican legislators to vote against transforming Idaho into the only state in the union that intends to use the firing squad as its primary method of execution.

House Judiciary Committee Chairperson Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and his co-sponsor, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairperson Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, continue to insist this is a “more humane” alternative to execution by lethal injection because the state either can’t obtain the chemicals required or, as in the case of Thomas Creech, it is dealing with death row inmates so elderly and frail that finding a vein suitable for an IV becomes problematic. In Creech’s case, the execution was called off after about an hour.

But Foreman, a military combat veteran and retired cop, was having none of that.

“The state of Idaho is on the verge of making a big mistake — a very big mistake,” Foreman said. “The optics of that mistake, I think, will unfortunately become readily apparent in time.”

Even participation in an execution by lethal injection has proven to be traumatic for the prison staff charged with carrying out the process. In its survey of 26 people who were involved with more than 200 executions in 17 states, NPR found most “reported suffering serious mental and physical repercussions.”

The impact of “projecting a piece of metal at 3,200 feet per second, give or take, through the human body is anything but humane,” Foreman said “I can say that because I’ve seen it. I wished I hadn’t seen it.”

Although he has remained silent about this bill, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt three years ago echoed that concern: “When we start looking at whether or not it’s appropriate to authorize other methods of execution on behalf of the people of Idaho, I would just ask that we also consider the potential impacts on the people who would have to carry that out.”

So pay attention to Foreman’s forceful critique: “The claim is that it’s instantaneous. ... Well, yes, sometimes it is. Sometimes it is not. And if you’ve seen that, I think you would change your mind on how you’re about to vote.”

JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

As the Republican-led Legislature handed him a bill to siphon $50 million in tax money away from public education to private schools, Little asked the citizens to weigh in through an automated phone system.

Based on previous polling in Idaho, the governor had reason to expect the outcome. Vouchers are not popular. In fact, voters in Colorado, Kentucky and Nebraska defeated them in last fall’s election.

Idaho’s bill is the product of an out-of-state lobby that invested heavily — and successfully— in electing Republican lawmakers.

Not only did Little go ahead and sign the bill, he waited three days to disclose the results.