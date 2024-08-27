OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: A more humane execution?

CHEERS ... to Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow.
Along with state Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, he was among only three Republican legislators to vote against transforming Idaho into the only state in the union that intends to use the firing squad as its primary method of execution.
House Judiciary Committee Chairperson Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and his co-sponsor, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairperson Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, continue to insist this is a “more humane” alternative to execution by lethal injection because the state either can’t obtain the chemicals required or, as in the case of Thomas Creech, it is dealing with death row inmates so elderly and frail that finding a vein suitable for an IV becomes problematic. In Creech’s case, the execution was called off after about an hour.
But Foreman, a military combat veteran and retired cop, was having none of that.
“The state of Idaho is on the verge of making a big mistake — a very big mistake,” Foreman said. “The optics of that mistake, I think, will unfortunately become readily apparent in time.”
Even participation in an execution by lethal injection has proven to be traumatic for the prison staff charged with carrying out the process. In its survey of 26 people who were involved with more than 200 executions in 17 states, NPR found most “reported suffering serious mental and physical repercussions.”
The impact of “projecting a piece of metal at 3,200 feet per second, give or take, through the human body is anything but humane,” Foreman said “I can say that because I’ve seen it. I wished I hadn’t seen it.”
Although he has remained silent about this bill, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt three years ago echoed that concern: “When we start looking at whether or not it’s appropriate to authorize other methods of execution on behalf of the people of Idaho, I would just ask that we also consider the potential impacts on the people who would have to carry that out.”
So pay attention to Foreman’s forceful critique: “The claim is that it’s instantaneous. ... Well, yes, sometimes it is. Sometimes it is not. And if you’ve seen that, I think you would change your mind on how you’re about to vote.”
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
As the Republican-led Legislature handed him a bill to siphon $50 million in tax money away from public education to private schools, Little asked the citizens to weigh in through an automated phone system.
Based on previous polling in Idaho, the governor had reason to expect the outcome. Vouchers are not popular. In fact, voters in Colorado, Kentucky and Nebraska defeated them in last fall’s election.
Idaho’s bill is the product of an out-of-state lobby that invested heavily — and successfully— in electing Republican lawmakers.
Not only did Little go ahead and sign the bill, he waited three days to disclose the results.
Of the 37,457 people who checked in with the governor’s office with phone calls and emails, 32,366 — 86% — opposed the voucher bill. And that did not include people who called more than once from the same number.
“Gov. Little considers a variety of factors in weighing his decision on any bill that reaches his desk,” said Joan Varsek, the governor’s press secretary.
Like what? That President Donald Trump endorsed the voucher bill?
Varsek didn’t offer details. But why would any governor seek public opinion — and then disregard it — unless he was answering to an audience of one?
JEERS ... to Chairperson Bruce Skaug.
The Nampa Republican passed a $300 mandatory minimum fine for simple possession in a state that is among only four where marijuana use in all forms is illegal. But Skaug is so worried about an initiative campaign to legalize pot getting on the 2026 Idaho ballot that he wants to put the marijuana legalization question on the 2026 ballot.
Here’s how that works: Skaug’s proposed amendment to the state constitution would leave legalization solely within the discretion of the Legislature. But if it gets the required two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate, it goes to the voters for ratification next year.
A 2022 poll commissioned by the Idaho Statesman found a plurality supporting legalization — 48% in favor of recreational use and 41% opposed. But 68% would support medicinal marijuana.
What would you expect to happen if Skaug got his way and his amendment goes to the polls? If you oppose legalization, the last thing you want is an anti-pot constitutional amendment repudiated by the voters. It would only encourage initiative backers — and the financial interests supporting them — to take a run at legalization at the next election.
“If the intent here is to stop the initiative process, but this still needs to go to the voters for approval, aren’t we asking the same question ... just in the opposite direction?” asked Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise.
JEERS ... to north central Idaho’s legislative delegation.
All of them — state Sens. Foreman and Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, as well as state Reps. McCann, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, Kyle Harris, R-Lewiston, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock — took the irresponsible step of cutting income taxes by $253 million, a measure Little signed into law Thursday.
Two-thirds of the money will be distributed among the top fifth wealthiest Idaho households, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
And it would mark one more time that lawmakers have cut revenues severely at a time of economic uncertainty. Today’s tax cuts could expose public schools and other state programs to budget cuts tomorrow.
“We are in some unique times that carry with them some incredible unknowns,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, of McCammon, one of two Republicans who voted no. “Let’s not spend all our money in one spot.” — M.T.