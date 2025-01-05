It’s easy to point the finger and blame others when you’ve got your finger on the scale. We’re watching it happen right now. The Wednesday before Christmas, the state’s Division of Public Works just happened to preview its revised “estimate” to repair the Idaho Transportation Department’s building on State Street in Boise. To the surprise of no one paying attention, the new projection was over double what Public Works told legislators it would be just last spring.

Why am I not surprised? Because more than a few people in Boise have made it clear they disagree with the Legislature’s decision to retain the State Street property. I’ve gotten called a lot of names in the last few months because I supported hitting the pause button. But the name-callers like to gloss over some inconvenient facts.

In 2021, an initial estimate put the property’s value at $80 million to $100 million. The bidder’s highest offer was $51.75 million. That may or may not be the fair market price. But learning the state would receive 51% to 65% of the projected amount played a big part in the decision to ask if this was the right decision for Idaho taxpayers.

And even if the new repair estimates are real, it still makes no sense to let the State Street property go. Think about it: Permanently moving the entire Transportation Department operation to the Chinden campus would require spending $50 million for a new building to replace just one of the dozen buildings we would be walking away from at the State Street property. It would also require spending $45 million to renovate existing buildings at the Chinden campus — for a total of $95 million in new costs.