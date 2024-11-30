OPINION: Mystery and myth of D.B. Cooper perseveres

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

It seems far-fetched, yet it grabs our attention. Such is the human fascination with mystery and myth.

Media reports this week revealed that the FBI has reopened an investigation into notorious hijacker D.B. Cooper. A backpack found in an outbuilding on a North Carolina property has led to renewed interest in a case that was officially suspended in 2016.

You know the story, of course. It is a legendary piece of local lore.

In 1971, on the night before Thanksgiving, somebody who purchased a ticket under the name Dan Cooper hijacked a Boeing 727 between Portland and Seattle. The passenger handed a note to a stewardess saying he had a bomb while demanding $200,000 and four parachutes. Upon receiving his bounty, the man released the other passengers and demanded that the plane be flown to Mexico City.

Even the name is part of the myth. Initial media reports incorrectly said the man called himself D.B. Cooper, and the name stuck as the legend grew.

Cut to the chase: Cooper eventually lowered the rear stairs and jumped from the plane, probably over southwest Washington. And with that, he jumped into our collective imagination.

In truth, Cooper likely was killed by his parachute jump into a heavily forested area. In truth, he was simply a criminal who endangered a plane full of passengers. In 1980, an 8-year-old boy found $6,000 in rotting $20 bills along the Columbia River shore near Vancouver — money that was confirmed to have come from Cooper’s bounty — but still the story endures.