OPINION: Needle exchanges shouldn’t be turned into moral debate

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

It’s understandably tempting to look for simple answers to complex problems. It’s especially tempting when the problems involve unhealthy human behaviors like abusing drugs.

So we have some empathy for members of the Yakima City Council who question the value of needle exchange programs, which let people trade used syringes for new ones that are free of contamination.

Still, councilor Reedy Berg’s recent fixation on the county-run exchange program that’s been in place for more than 30 years could threaten public health and end up costing the community significant amounts of money.

While we credit Berg and the rest of the council for trying to learn more about the program and resolving to talk with Yakima Health District officials before making any decisions, the smart move here is to leave the exchange alone.

Berg and several other council members, including Rick Glenn and Leo Roy, seem to be under the naïve impression that substance addiction is a moral failing. Doctors and drug counselors, however — in whom we place far more trust on such matters than a handful of local politicians — will assure you that it’s more complicated than that.

Addiction to substances is a chronic medical condition. Users aren’t simply out for a fun evening or a relaxing afternoon — they’re driven by a physical need for certain substances.

Treating and managing that self-destructive drive calls for specialists with specific training. That’s not what needle exchanges are for.

Instead, their primary purpose is to prevent dirty or shared needles from creating secondary public health problems, such as spreading hepatitis C or HIV. Giving users safe syringes doesn’t promote drug use — it just makes it less dangerous.