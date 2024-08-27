OPINION: New election law claims first victims: legit voters

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

———

A law meant to stop voters from registering at the polls with “a scuba diving card and an Amazon box” has claimed its first victims: legitimate Idaho voters.

As the Idaho Statesman’s Ian Max Stevenson reported, dozens of people have been prevented from voting this year because of a law passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2023 limiting what qualifies as valid ID to establish identity.

The valid forms of ID to vote in Idaho are a current Idaho driver’s license, an Idaho identification card, a passport or federal ID, a tribal identification card, or an enhanced or concealed carry weapons license.

The law eliminated student IDs and photo IDs from the list of valid forms of identification.

Concealed carry license, yes. Student ID, no.

That means people who have recently moved to Idaho and still have their valid driver’s license from another state are getting turned away.

It’s worth pointing out that the new law likely would disproportionately affect recent transplants from California, who tend to be Republican voters.

Seniors who have moved into a senior living facility and no longer have a valid driver’s license also are seeing problems.