OPINION: New LDS temple will be a boon to northern Idaho

This editorial was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press.

For local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and there are many, news that a temple will be built in the Coeur d’Alene area was welcomed with great joy.

Former Hayden Mayor Steve Griffitts, a church member, said he and his wife, Marilyn, were traveling when they received a barrage of texts from family members — all at the same time.

“They were so excited but we didn’t know what happened to make them feel that way,” he said. Steve and Marilyn texted back, asking what was going on. “When they told us that (church) President (Russell M.) Nelson had announced that a temple would be built in Coeur d’Alene, my heart jumped with joy.”

Temples are, according to the church’s website, “houses of the Lord, where members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regularly go to worship. Inside these holy buildings, faithful Church members make promises with God, feel His Spirit, and come closer to Him through sacred ceremonies called ordinances.”

They are “places of peace, happiness, and service. They help us draw closer to God, learn about His plan, and serve those who have passed on by giving them the opportunity to receive saving ordinances that they did not have the opportunity to receive in this life.”

Everyone in the community who does not belong to the LDS faith will be invited to an open house after construction is completed and before the temple is dedicated.