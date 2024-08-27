Newcomers to the state are already ‘Californicating’ Idaho

All those signs seen around Idaho calling on Idaho voters to not “Californicate” Idaho — this being a prime argument against the passage of Idaho-based Proposition 1 — contain a massive irony.

Who do you think provided a lot of the winning margin against the proposition?

That’s right: almost certainly, a lot of people who have moved to Idaho from California.

I’ll direct your attention to a web page on the site of the Idaho Secretary of State’s office (a good page on a good site, by the way, that keeps on getting better) which provides detailed statistics about voters who have come from out of state and registered in Idaho. The page has specific numbers for the two decades leading up to about a year ago, so you can derive, not perfectly precise, but solid current data from it.

The top line alone is remarkable: Since 2004 (up to about a year ago), 118,639 people from all of the other states have moved to Idaho and registered to vote. In a state of about 2 million people, that’s a lot, enough to be seriously game-changing on Election Day.

On the right in Idaho, this is often presented as threatening: people coming to Idaho from a lot of liberal states, California especially but a lot of others, too, and on the verge of turning Idaho blue.

That’s not happening. California is, in fact, the largest contributor of immigrants to Idaho, but bear in mind that, while the majority there votes blue, in that big state there are still a lot of Republicans, even after the many who have left. (Just as you can still find liberal Democrats in Idaho, sometimes without even looking all that hard.)

Of all those nearly 120,000 immigrants from other states over a two-decade span, 65% have registered in Idaho as Republicans, and just 12% Democrats. There’s also the 21% who are unaffiliated, but it’s a fair guess that at least half of them, and probably more, are Republican-leaning.

By far the largest group of them came to Ada County, and it’s one of the least-partisan cohorts among the immigrant groups in the state, just 59% Republican. In contrast, the immigrants to Kootenai County, the largest recipient area in the Idaho panhandle, were 71% Republican.