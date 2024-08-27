OPINION: Next child welfare leader will have a huge impact

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

When Ross Hunter took the helm of the state’s newly created Department of Children, Youth and Families in 2018, he had the advantage of stepping into a role that had never existed before. His assignment: head off problems that can send a kid’s life off track before they ever reach adulthood.

The founding concept behind DCYF was that improving early childhood and getting more services to families in need could cut the number of kids channeled into the gantlet of foster care. That has happened. Foster care dropped by 47% in the last six years, and many kids who can’t safely remain at home with their parents are living with kin getting state support for taking them in. This is a win.

Hunter also led efforts to secure housing for families in danger of losing their children because of transience (though, technically, poverty is not a valid reason). And he has helped adolescents aging out of foster care to get on their feet with housing subsidies as well.

All are important accomplishments, even if they haven’t gone perfectly, and must continue.

But in 2019, a third mission was added to Hunter’s to-do list: juvenile rehabilitation. Now he was charged with bringing the prevention-focused mission of the agency to Washington’s youth prisons.

Here Hunter stumbled, badly.

There were multiple escapes from the Echo Glen Children’s Center on his watch. At Green Hill School, staff brought in contraband and had inappropriate relationships with inmates. When the population grew to unmanageable numbers, Hunter lowered the boom, refusing to take any more minors from county detention halls, and transferring 43 young men to state prison — without warning them, their families or lawyers. It was chaos.