OPINION: Noncitizen voting ban on Idaho ballot is a nonissue

This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

Six of one, a half-dozen of the other.

Lots of consequential policies will appear on your ballot Tuesday, from selecting the next leader of the free world to determining how Idaho elections are run, from picking who will represent you in Congress to who your next state legislators will be.

Your vote on a change to the Idaho Constitution isn’t one of them. If you have a vote to cast for dog catcher, that matters more. The point of this amendment isn’t policy. It’s propaganda.

The amendment declares that only U.S. citizens may vote in Idaho elections. That is already the case. There is no indication that anyone means to change it. And the Idaho Legislature already possesses the full authority to ban it in all elections around the state without going to voters and changing the Idaho Constitution — authority it has already exercised by making voting by noncitizens a misdemeanor.

Proponents argue that while the Idaho Constitution declares that a U.S. citizen is a qualified elector, it does not explicitly say that noncitizens are not qualified electors. That could allow some sneaky city (like Boise) to claim that noncitizens can vote, the argument goes.

But that same provision also requires voters to be 18 years old and requires voters to be Idaho residents. For some reason, lawmakers are not rushing to explicitly prohibit toddlers living in Wisconsin from voting in Idaho elections — though that loophole is exactly as real as the supposed citizenship loophole. And cities can’t abrogate Idaho Code.

So is there a major problem with noncitizens voting in our elections?