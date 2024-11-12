Nov. 12 Letters: Our Readers' Opinions

Why no trial yet?
This week will mark two years since a heinous crime was committed, and still no trial? The best guess now for a trial is August 2025.
There is something fundamentally flawed in a legal system that allows this to happen. Whatever happened to the concept of a “speedy trial”? It’s unfair for Idaho taxpayers to foot the bill for this foolishness, let alone the expense of moving the trial to Boise. This nutcase is supposed to be tried by a jury of his peers. His peers are not in Boise, they are in Moscow.
Now his defense team is trying to get the death penalty option removed, deeming it “inhumane.” What do you call what he did to the four students?
I have a quick, easy, cost-effective solution to this nonsense. Publish a time, date and location that the psycho will be set free. His “peers” would administer the justice he deserves, and it won’t take three years, or cost the state a dime.
Inhumane? I don’t think so. The families of the victims would appreciate the closure.
Allen Gaylord
Lewiston
Please help the addicts
I am related to or friends with at least six alcoholics.
To this day I find it difficult to even say or write the word “alcoholic.” I have been ashamed to be around anyone who was an alcoholic. Addictions have torn my world about so many times. In any event, I fought hard to keep above the rim and raise my sons so they would not have to suffer from the crippling disease of addiction.
Why does a person become a victim of addiction? I have done many studies on addiction. I have found an answer: dopamine. The dopamine gland is a neurotransmitter in our brain that plays a key role in human emotions. Those who become addicted to drugs or alcohol are low in dopamine and when they drink alcohol or use drugs, their dopamine gland kicks in and they feel happy. An alcoholic wants to keep on feeling happy so they just keep drinking alcohol or doing drugs.
Our country is suffering from the disease of alcoholism and drug addiction and it is getting worse every day. We must support those who suffer from this disease that is tearing families apart. We as families and communities must find programs and medical solutions to fight this monster. After all, we are all brothers and sisters.
I want to be an advocate for the person who really needs help: an addict. Please help in any way you can to fight this war. Thank you.
Dode Otto Bovey
Lewiston