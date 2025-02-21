OPINION: Now is gut-check time for Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Brad Little now confronts a situation no Idaho governor has faced in three decades — a hostile Legislature dominated by his own Republican Party.

But Idaho’s chief executive need not control a majority in the Legislature to have leverage — if he chooses to exercise the veto.

Case in point: The school voucher bill lawmakers just passed and sent to his desk. It earmarks $50 million in tax credits — money taken from public education — to be spent on tuition in private and religious schools.

After years of resisting such measures, Little retreated this year. In so doing, he was bowing to political reality. Financed by out-of-state money, pro-voucher legislative candidates prevailed in many of the state’s closed GOP primary races.

But the governor insisted on parameters.

“Just as we expect the following from our public schools, any school choice measure I would consider must be done the Idaho way, which means it is fair, responsible, transparent and accountable,” Little said in his Jan. 6 State of the State address.

The voucher bill fails on all four points:

Fair — As state Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, noted in last weekend’s Idaho Falls Post Register, the bill isn’t fair to special education students.

“A public school may spend $100,000/year to educate a student with complex physical, mental and behavorial needs,” Raybould wrote. “From a business standpoint, it doesn’t make financial sense for private schools to accept this financial burden. So, they usually don’t.”

It isn’t fair to kids whose families don’t share the religious faith of the private school they wish to attend. Raybould described one mom who “wanted to send her kids to a private Christian school in the Treasure Valley. During a visit to the school, she was asked questions about her faith and membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even after she confirmed that her children would participate in the required Bible instruction, the school refused to accept them because of their faith.”

And it isn’t fair to kids whose families can’t afford the tuition — which could run far more than the tax credit the state is willing to provide.

Responsible — How can it be responsible to launch a school voucher bill headed toward a $300 million price tag when Idaho eventually follows the course of states such as Arizona and Indiana and creates a universal program?

Perhaps if Idaho’s per-pupil expenditures were among the nation’s average, instead of last or second-to-last, if the salaries it offered to prospective teachers were competitive with neighboring states, if school patrons weren’t forced to backfill inadequate state appropriations with record-setting supplemental property taxes and all of its schools were structurally sound and up-to-date, then the state could experiment with subsidizing private instruction.

Transparent — Where is the annual independent financial audit public schools undergo and then release publicly every year?

Accountable — There’s a small concession requiring parents to complete surveys about their experience and another mandating the State Tax Commission to track funds and ensure compliance — as if the Tax Commission has nothing else to do.