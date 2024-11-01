OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Raul Labrador is oblivious

JEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.

His latest political ploy — joining Utah’s legal challenge to federal public lands ownership in the Western states — is a discredited retread.

So concluded a group of Idaho Republican lawmakers — working under the title the Public Lands Task Force — who ardently pursued the idea more than a decade ago. Here’s what the task force learned:

The legal strategy is doomed to fail.

Suing the federal government runs smack up against the Property Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which delegates to Congress absolute control over disposal of federal lands.

The U.S. Supreme Court has reiterated that precedent over and over again.

And for 134 years, Idaho’s state Constitution has proclaimed: “The people of the state of Idaho do agree and declare that we forever disclaim all right and title to the unappropriated public lands lying within the boundaries thereof ... .”

Don’t believe it?

Ask Steve Strack. The veteran chief of then-Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s natural resources section outlined that case to the task force.

“If litigation were a panacea, it would have succeeded decades ago,” Strack wrote.

Not persuaded, the panel spent close to $100,000 securing the services of former Interior Solicitor General William Myers to come up with a different answer. He didn’t.

And following up on the trend, the Conference of Western Attorneys General on an 11-1 vote found the idea of suing the federal government into submission to be legally unsound.

The state would lose millions. The University of Idaho Policy Analysis Group found the only way Idaho could cover the cost of managing these lands would be returning to logging levels not seen since 1968, 1969 and 1976 — assuming a high rate of return.

At Congressman Mike Simpson’s direction, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found Idaho could lose $392 million a year managing federal lands and that did not include another $101 million in firefighting costs.

So the choice confronting Idahoans would be raising taxes, cutting spending — particularly public education — or liquidating these lands into private hands.

No wonder it’s unpopular. The polling firm of Dan Jones and Associates found 48% of Idahoans opposed to the idea of moving federal lands into state control. When Idahoans learned about the costs, Boise State University’s Public Policy Survey concluded support for the lands transfer dropped to 39.3%.