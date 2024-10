Oct. 20 Letters Part 5: Our Readers’ Opinions

Positive schools

My kids have grown up within Pullman and have had a wholly positive experience attending Pullman public schools for their education, each starting in kindergarten.

At the start of this current school year, my wife and I attended back-to-school nights for each of our three children with one at Franklin Elementary School, one at Lincoln Middle School and one at Pullman High School. Maybe it’s because as my kids grow, I understand that I will look back on this time of life as the “good ol’ days,” but these visits to each school were profoundly impactful to me.

Every teacher and administrator was not only professional and helpful, but truly cared about the success of each student. Seriously. They truly care. And they knew my kids already. They told me stories about them that were funny. They gave us affirmations of good and kind things my kids have done. They reminisced. They told us of the goals they are planning for the year.

We met new teachers and they had the same drive to deeply care about others. I can’t think of another time in my life where every adult within a space has the same goal: to better other people’s lives. It has profoundly changed my perspective to where I currently see life through this lens, the lens of, “How can I better the lives of those around me?”

I encourage you all to do the same. And maybe thank the good people at the schools, too.

Levi O’Loughlin

Pullman

Tribute to a friend

These are the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. My best friend of 40 or 45 years had it bad from the Vietnam War. He was a medic and a war hero. He had to decide who lived or died.

He quoted this to me; he said this is personal: too sensitive, trauma, stress, avoid war reminders, problems, social isolation (hunkering down), emotional numbing, doesn’t fit in, depression, concentration problems, irritability, anger, outbursts/“road rage,” possibly quiet, withdrawn, possibly left alone, memories, preoccupied. Avoid war; vote for the peacetime stuff.

Vietnam killed him and Agent Orange destroyed his heart. He kept it to himself for years and years. Then he put a Vietnam hat on and spent the rest of his life helping other people, including veterans.

I don’t feel worthy to type his name: Eldon Lott, may he rest in peace.

Ernest Liedkie

Clarkston

Washington initiatives

I read Marty Trillhaase’s editorial (Tribune Oct. 11) where he provided incorrect information regarding the four Washington initiatives for voters to decide.

Straightforward, there were four initiatives drafted by many ordinary grassroot citizens throughout all counties in our state. Yes, I was one of those ordinary citizens who assisted in drafting these four initiatives. Plus, many citizens throughout the state, including several Asotin County citizens, reached out to voters to gather the signatures needed.

So I ask respectfully that Marty learn to put out factual information when he writes his frivolous opinions.

Initiative 2117 — Vote yes to repeal carbon tax. All citizens pay more than $1 per gallon of gas in fuel tax. If you pump 20 gallons of fuel, all citizens are paying more than $20 in fuel tax. If you fill up a tank four times in a month, you pay more than $960 in fuel tax for the year. Do your math. This is a tax on all people.

Initiative 2066 — Vote yes to repeal natural gas ban. Natural gas is cheaper than electricity.

Initiative 2109 — Vote yes to repeal capital gains tax. This is a state investment income tax, not excise tax. What’s next from Democrat politicians in Olympia?

Initiative 2124 — Vote yes to allow people to opt out of the long-term care payroll tax. Receiving a lifetime payment of $36,500 for nursing home care is like pennies to citizens for total cost.

Register to vote. Your vote matters. Your vote counts.

Todd Snarr

Clarkston