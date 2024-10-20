Oct. 20 Letters Part 5: Our Readers’ Opinions

Positive schools
My kids have grown up within Pullman and have had a wholly positive experience attending Pullman public schools for their education, each starting in kindergarten.
At the start of this current school year, my wife and I attended back-to-school nights for each of our three children with one at Franklin Elementary School, one at Lincoln Middle School and one at Pullman High School. Maybe it’s because as my kids grow, I understand that I will look back on this time of life as the “good ol’ days,” but these visits to each school were profoundly impactful to me.
Every teacher and administrator was not only professional and helpful, but truly cared about the success of each student. Seriously. They truly care. And they knew my kids already. They told me stories about them that were funny. They gave us affirmations of good and kind things my kids have done. They reminisced. They told us of the goals they are planning for the year.
We met new teachers and they had the same drive to deeply care about others. I can’t think of another time in my life where every adult within a space has the same goal: to better other people’s lives. It has profoundly changed my perspective to where I currently see life through this lens, the lens of, “How can I better the lives of those around me?”
I encourage you all to do the same. And maybe thank the good people at the schools, too.
Levi O’Loughlin
Pullman
Tribute to a friend
These are the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. My best friend of 40 or 45 years had it bad from the Vietnam War. He was a medic and a war hero. He had to decide who lived or died.
He quoted this to me; he said this is personal: too sensitive, trauma, stress, avoid war reminders, problems, social isolation (hunkering down), emotional numbing, doesn’t fit in, depression, concentration problems, irritability, anger, outbursts/“road rage,” possibly quiet, withdrawn, possibly left alone, memories, preoccupied. Avoid war; vote for the peacetime stuff.
Vietnam killed him and Agent Orange destroyed his heart. He kept it to himself for years and years. Then he put a Vietnam hat on and spent the rest of his life helping other people, including veterans.
I don’t feel worthy to type his name: Eldon Lott, may he rest in peace.
Ernest Liedkie
Clarkston
Washington initiatives
I read Marty Trillhaase’s editorial (Tribune Oct. 11) where he provided incorrect information regarding the four Washington initiatives for voters to decide.
Straightforward, there were four initiatives drafted by many ordinary grassroot citizens throughout all counties in our state. Yes, I was one of those ordinary citizens who assisted in drafting these four initiatives. Plus, many citizens throughout the state, including several Asotin County citizens, reached out to voters to gather the signatures needed.
So I ask respectfully that Marty learn to put out factual information when he writes his frivolous opinions.
Initiative 2117 — Vote yes to repeal carbon tax. All citizens pay more than $1 per gallon of gas in fuel tax. If you pump 20 gallons of fuel, all citizens are paying more than $20 in fuel tax. If you fill up a tank four times in a month, you pay more than $960 in fuel tax for the year. Do your math. This is a tax on all people.
Initiative 2066 — Vote yes to repeal natural gas ban. Natural gas is cheaper than electricity.
Initiative 2109 — Vote yes to repeal capital gains tax. This is a state investment income tax, not excise tax. What’s next from Democrat politicians in Olympia?
Initiative 2124 — Vote yes to allow people to opt out of the long-term care payroll tax. Receiving a lifetime payment of $36,500 for nursing home care is like pennies to citizens for total cost.
Register to vote. Your vote matters. Your vote counts.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
Past time for a change
There’s an old saying that all politics is local. Our current situation bears that out.
The first thing in the morning, we check the security cameras. Was our property invaded during the night? When we go out the door in the morning, our eyes are conditioned to scan for stolen stuff or vandalism. Or you might check the back yard to insure some drug addict hasn’t set up camp in the gazebo.
We’re uneasy about walking our streets or playing in our parks. Open drug use and drug-related crime is on the constant increase. We’re experiencing a mental health crisis, mostly drug related, with little help in sight. We’re constantly concerned about the safety of our children, and that concern extends to the quality of their education.
All of this exists as Washington state democratic policy is dismantling our courts and law enforcement. The state Office of Superintendent Public Education wants another $2 billion-plus of our tax dollars to prop up failed education policies. Frankly, I’m sick of it.
In the Washington 9th District, I’ll be voting for the conservative leadership of Sen. Mark Schoesler, and Reps. Joe Schmick and Mary Dye, all of whom I can attest firsthand are working to resolve these issues. Most of all, we need a governor who can put us on the right path and I will be voting for Dave Reichert.
Liberal policy has had its way for years, and look what it’s gotten us. It’s way past time for a change.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Republican for Dawes
I hardly recognize my Republican party, neither nationally or in Idaho. Oh, how far right the pendulum has swung.
Much recent Idaho legislation under the guise of “freedom” seems to have the opposite effect, even undermining local control. Moreover, any Republican legislator who wavers from the Idaho GOP platform can be subjected to a party tribunal and censured for not toeing the party line, even though a large majority of constituents favor their rep’s vote on an issue.
Idaho’s Legislature needs moderation. Kathy Dawes will be a leader in helping make this happen.
Keep state and federally managed lands open to the public and fully accessible. We should not sell or trade public lands to private entities whose goal is profiteering. Manage public lands for sustainable use, including diverse recreation opportunities.
As a former teacher, Kathy understands the importance of public education. School funding at the state level should be a priority for a strong public education system. For those who prefer home or private schooling, fine. Just don’t ask taxpayers to help foot the bill.
Women’s health care has been prominent since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Doctors and other health care professionals are leaving Idaho. How can a small group of predominately male lawmakers have any right to enact laws governing women’s health care? These important decisions should be made between a woman and her physician.
I support Kathy Dawes for Idaho House Seat B, and hope many other Republicans in District 6 will do the same.
Dan Pierce
Moscow
Tired of the lies
I am really tired of being lied to. The final straw was an article from The Idaho Family Policy Center website, titled “Media Lies: Georgia Woman Dies From Botched Abortion.”
The article states, “every pro-life law across the nation allows physicians to provide medically necessary care for women.” This is such a blatant misrepresentation that I want to scream.
Anti-abortion states provide prison sentences for physicians who provide abortion care unless they can prove that the mother’s life is in danger. I am a physician, and I can tell you that there is no specific moment when someone goes from “really, really sick” to “about to die.” There is no set of vitals, no blood test that “proves” that someone is definitely dying. The consistent signs are things like flat-lined electrocardiograms (EKG/ECG), lack of a pulse or blood pressure that is the same as atmospheric pressure. And those are more likely to indicate actual death than impending death.
Does the doctor need to wait for one of those signs and then try to revive the patient and hope it’s not too late? How to decide how sick is “sick enough to die” versus “too early” because the patient still has a 5% or 10% or 20% chance of surviving with IV antibiotics and no procedure? How confident would you be making this decision when all it takes is one sanctimonious person to point a finger and potentially send you to jail?
Please stop the sanctimonious lies.
Carrie Roller
Sandpoint