OPINION: On inflation, the Republican Party line falls short

Last week, I got a letter from Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, heard a dozen radio talk shows and saw former President Donald Trump all talk about the horrors of inflation. None mentioned that deficit spending is a major cause of inflation. We’ve been there and done that, many times. When we don’t pay the government bills, we get budget deficits that cause inflation. Republicans no longer know this fact.

During the Vietnam War, we had inflation. It got lots worse when the war ended. Where I first lived after college, housing jumped 10% a month by the end of 1974. Local job changes brought small pay raises but never enough to even buy a small starter-house. So we moved and got a 30% raise in a new state where housing cost lots less.

Mortgage rates ranging from 7% to 9% were thought to be reasonable back then. By 1979, mortgage rates neared 15% annual percentage rate in the U.S. and inflation was a worldwide problem. In 1981, the new president, Republican Ronald Reagan, cut spending and taxes. But he blew up the national debt and restarted inflation; eventually he had to raise taxes.

When the Cold War ended, mild inflation restarted and in 1989 Iraq invaded Kuwait. We had a short war, but overspent and kicked off more inflation and a new debt crisis. George H.W. Bush, the president who won the war, couldn’t keep his word on taxes and lost his reelection.

The next new president, Democrat Bill Clinton, raised taxes. But he also cut domestic and defense spending, thereby getting inflation under control. Clinton even got some Republican help. We had eight years of an improving economy. We not only balanced the budget for the first time since Vietnam, we even started to pay down the national debt.

Then in 2000, another new president, Republican George W. Bush, decided deficits and debt no longer mattered. Under him, the national debt exploded. We started two wars (one necessary and one based on fraud) and the unpaid debt re-ignited inflation. We paid for neither war. Inflation wasn’t bad at first, but got worse.

Under Republican President Donald Trump, we added $8 trillion in new debt. Inflation only slowed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and unemployment spiked. Lots of people and businesses couldn’t pay their bills, so the Trump government stepped in with massive spending, re-starting inflation.

Some grocery corporations and Big Oil got very greedy. Kroger and Albertsons just admitted price gouging in court hearings on their proposed merger and Big Oil is producing oil and gas at record levels, but prices don’t come down. Why?

The Trump tax cuts didn’t grow the economy enough to pay for its costs. The costs of the recovery have been high. The current administration under Democratic President Joe Biden has actually started to cut deficit spending and inflation is slowing.

Bottom line: Wars and budget deficits cause the U.S. to have inflation. Every time it happens, we eventually navigate to lower inflation. We’ve done that by cutting deficits.