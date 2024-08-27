OPINION: On the ballot: How gullible is the Idaho voter?

Gullibility — yours, in fact — is on Idaho’s Nov. 5 election ballot.

Technically, it goes by the title House Joint Resolution 5 — a proposed amendment to Idaho’s constitution that would outlaw noncitizen voting.

The GOP legislative majority that placed HJR 5 on the ballot is betting you won’t know that the state constitution already limits voting to “every male or female citizen of the United States, eighteen years old, who has resided in this state, and in the county where he or she offers to vote for the period of time provided by law, if registered as provided by law. ... ”

It’s also betting you have no idea how many safeguards are already in place.

For one thing, Idaho election officials can verify citizenship by running driver’s license or state-issued identification through databases maintained by the Social Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Idaho Transportation Department.

For another, the penalties are severe. A noncitizen who attempts to vote has committed perjury. That means fines and possible imprisonment. For the undocumented immigrant who seeks to avoid drawing attention to himself, it’s a straight ticket to deportation. And the immigrant — legal or not — who engages in such deception could forfeit the right to ever become a U.S. citizen.

In other words, it’s extremely rare. When it does happen, it’s frequently because an immigrant was incorrectly told he could vote.

For instance:

When the Brennan Center for Justice surveyed 42 U.S. communities with large immigrant populations, it identified 30 cases of noncitizen voting — among 23.5 million votes cast.

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger found that during 25 years, no more than 1,700 noncitizens attempted to register — and none were able to vote.

The Washington Post debunked a Heritage Foundation study, finding 85 cases of noncitizen voting during the years between 2002 and 2023.

Analyzing the same Heritage Foundation data, the pro-immigrant American Immigration Council found 10 cases of undocumented immigrants voting since the 1980s.

In Idaho, Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s office located 36 noncitizens who registered to vote — out of 1 million registered voters. It’s not clear how many of those three dozen people actually voted. What it does show is that Idaho’s checks and balances work.

You might hear that some municipalities across the country — Washington, D.C., as well as cities in California, Maryland and Vermont — permit noncitizens to participate in local elections.