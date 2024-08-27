Go to the hardware store and pick a nail. You only get to pick one size and one type of nail. It can be a 2-inch finish nail or a 10-penny common, a ring shank or concrete nail. You’ve got hundreds of choices but you only get to pick one.

Now you’re going to use that nail to build a house. Your objective is to build a dwelling that is structurally sound, aesthetically pleasing, long-lasting and safe, something that will serve you well into the future.

You only get to use one type and size of nail, though.

So a finish brad nail isn’t the best for framing the walls. The duplex nail used for concrete forms makes a lousy drywall fastener. Roofing nails are a poor choice for trim work. And putting on concrete siding with a 20-penny box common nail would be a long lesson in futility. You do need a wide variety of nails and fasteners to build a house that meets your objectives. However, when you limit your choices on how you’ll build that domicile, you’ll have a very difficult time at best and more than likely will fail to accomplish what you set out to do.

We don’t build our houses in Idaho with only one type of nail, but we try to educate our children with only one type of school system. And until we realize that one size doesn’t fit all, we’re doomed to failure.

Article IX, Section 1. of the Idaho Constitution clearly states that: “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

There is no question that the Idaho Legislature has to fund a system of free public schools for state residents. The public school advocates consider that portion of Sec. 1 to be the objective that the Legislature must fulfill. In that thinking, they are wrong. Public schools are the method that the constitutional framers choose to meet the objective of Sec. 1, which is the stability of a republican form of government.

Public schools, however, are not the only means that they considered acceptable to educate the citizenry and to meet the objective of Sec. 1.