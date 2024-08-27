OPINION: Only the worst people will take charge

“Kakistocracy” — government by the worst people

———

The world could not imagine a Syria without an Assad. But it happened, and with stunning speed. The pure evil of that corrupt, malevolent regime has been obvious for years. The weakness behind Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was not so obvious until his murderous, incompetent rule collapsed. This is the way of all tyrants.

Before Assad was forced to flee — he’d been in power for 24 years, succeeding his father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled from 1971 until his death in 2000 — Syria was described by the U.S. State Department as “a republic ruled by the authoritarian regime. ... The president makes key decisions with counsel from a small number of security advisors, ministers, and senior members of the ruling” party and “Assad and party leaders dominate all three branches of government.”

Authoritarians seem invincible until they aren’t. I wrote recently that the corruption in the next administration will soon enough become obvious, and for a while it will seem merely odious and then suddenly it will engulf everything around it.

Finally, when the end inevitably comes — it always does — it will be brutal and fast, and the wreckage will long linger.

Bashar al-Assad, a brutal sociopath, ran a corrupt, incompetent regime by surrounding himself with the worst people. He’s now living out the remainder of his dictatorial life in Vladimir Putin’s Moscow.

Meanwhile Donald Trump, a born authoritarian, is constructing a truly awful, inept, corrupt American government, almost certainly the first time a president-elect has purposefully done so. The Trump government in waiting is distinguished only by its utter lack of distinction, a collection of misfits, sexual abusers, billionaires — lots of billionaires — political grifters, reality television fakers and, above all, loyalists.

Loyalty to the dear leader is, after all, the only real qualification that matters in the mob or in a Trump administration.

As headlines detail the white supremacist beliefs of Pete Hegseth, the Fox News personality who may soon run the Pentagon, and the conspiracy-embracing nonsense of Kash Patel, the nominee to head the FBI, the stories have read as though this kakistocracy is somehow normal. But, if you are among the nearly half of America population who thinks this show of schlock and awe is abnormal and frighteningly dangerous, then you aren’t among the crazy ones.

As the writer Eliot Weinberger observed recently, only partially summarizing the coming circus:

“The future surgeon general (Janette Nesheiwat), a Fox News regular, and the future administrator of Medicare and Medicaid (Mehmet Oz), a daytime television host, sell dubious health and weight loss supplements online.

“The future director of the FBI promotes a supplement to reverse the effects of the COVID vaccine.

“The future deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism (Sebastian Gorka) is the spokesman for a fish oil supplement.

“The future secretary of homeland security (Kristi Noem) stars in an infomercial for a cosmetic dentistry business, in which she exclaims: ‘I love my new family at Smile Texas!’ ”