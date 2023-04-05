I sometimes find it useful to revisit movies and books that offer a perspective on historical events.
Recently, I watched the powerful movie, “Judgment at Nuremberg,” which provides a fictional version of the 1947 military tribunal in which German judges were accused of crimes against humanity for their role in enforcing Nazi persecution laws. Many aspects of this movie are thought-provoking today, but I found myself focused upon the vast number of people in post-Holocaust Germany who professed no knowledge of crimes in the concentration camps: “We knew nothing about that,” or, “What could we have done about it?”
Germany struggled after the Versailles Treaty following World War I. Their economy was hardly thriving. The intense dissatisfaction of the German citizens during these times facilitated their transition from democracy to dictatorship.
Although the situation in the United States today does not parallel that in Germany during those times, and we are not discussing war crimes, significant amounts of dissatisfaction are growing. To a large extent, these are becoming evident as a result of problematic Supreme Court decisions, and the failure of Congress to take mitigating action. To maintain a healthy democracy, we must have confidence in our ability to govern.
One such decision involves the 2008 Heller case, in which the U.S. Supreme Court held 5-4 that the Second Amendment guarantees an “individual right” to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia or state guard. This is in opposition to the interpretation that guarantees the “collective right” to possess firearms, which assigns that right to an organized militia. This decision has been carried to extreme with supporters of the gun industry, such as the National Rifle Association, arguing against even a ban on assault weapons. The result is a number of mass shootings in the U.S. unrivaled by other countries. While a number of factors contribute to these, it is clear that a majority of U.S. citizens favor a ban on the sale of assault weapons.
As the unthinkable occurs — the killing of schoolchildren — members of Congress have so far been unwilling to act. The lack of caring and determination is hard to understand.
The Supreme Court strikes again in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) when the court overturned Roe v. Wade (1973), which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. States can now set their own abortion policies without any federal protection. As we observe certain states proceeding unchecked, the absence of federal control is keenly felt.
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger laws, which have only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect. In Idaho, every person who performs or attempts an abortion commits a crime punishable by no less than two years, nor more than five years in prison. Further, any health care professionals who perform an abortion will have their license to operate suspended upon first offense and permanently for subsequent offenses.
Certain states seem to be attempting to outdo one another with outrageous laws to interfere with a woman’s health care. Congress should intervene to protect the lives, privacy and dignity of women.
Chief Justice John Roberts was instrumental in the passage of yet another bad court decision. The decision in the case, Shelby v. Holder (2013), gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by removing protections from discrimination. The result gave states with a history of discrimination the freedom to enact policies that curtail the voting power of certain minorities. This decision contributes to the plethora of voter suppression laws seen around the country recently. One wonders whether members of the Senate who voted in favor of Chief Roberts’ confirmation were aware of the extent of his opposition to the Voting Rights Act.
The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore necessary protections. Although the House of Representatives passed this law, the Senate could not finish the process.
There are many more examples of unfortunate Supreme Court decisions not mentioned here and given the current makeup of the Supreme Court, several more off-the-wall decisions may be coming. Congress seems too influenced by big money and intimidated by political bullies to take mitigating action. Citizens need to have confidence in our institutions. An erratic Supreme Court, along with an underperforming Congress, hardly inspire trust.
Get involved. Study the issues and act upon your conclusions. We can’t say we knew nothing about it. I hope we care enough.
Ringo, of Moscow, is a former mathematics teacher and a seven-term Democratic member of the Idaho House.