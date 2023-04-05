A call to action for citizens to get involved

Shirley Ringo

I sometimes find it useful to revisit movies and books that offer a perspective on historical events.

Recently, I watched the powerful movie, “Judgment at Nuremberg,” which provides a fictional version of the 1947 military tribunal in which German judges were accused of crimes against humanity for their role in enforcing Nazi persecution laws. Many aspects of this movie are thought-provoking today, but I found myself focused upon the vast number of people in post-Holocaust Germany who professed no knowledge of crimes in the concentration camps: “We knew nothing about that,” or, “What could we have done about it?”