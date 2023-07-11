On July 1, Idaho state government left its old fiscal year and entered a new one, which means a new state budget has taken effect.

There have been changes. One of the smallest — almost microscopic in dollar amount — has gotten little attention in the state. But it could turn into a matter of life and death, and it could make Idaho notably dangerous (well, more so) for women who become pregnant or have children. And it’s worth mentioning here as a point of context that, as researchers worldwide have noted, “The United States has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality among high-income countries.”