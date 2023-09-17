Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee Chairperson John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, was no doubt being sincere when he told the New York Times that until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the anti-abortion rights advocates within the GOP-led Legislature were more like the proverbial dog chasing the car.

Sure, they could pass bills banning abortions in the Gem State, but it was only a theoretical quest until the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling.

