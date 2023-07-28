It was entirely predictable that Ammon Bundy, the native alt-right radical of the American West — after terrorizing and threatening health care workers and judges in Idaho, and after being assessed millions for his behavior— would cloak himself in martyr clothes and play the victim.

An Idaho jury recently awarded the state’s largest hospital — St. Luke’s Health System — and several harassed members of its leadership $52.5 million in actual and punitive damages owing to the domestic terrorism tactics of Bundy and his followers in 2022.

