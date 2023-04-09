A few weeks ago, I received a call from Paul Snider, a member of Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever. He introduced himself and proceeded to tell me about the organization.

In January 2018, seven individuals from the Orofino area started NIWF. They were fed up with the stonewalling by Idaho Fish and Game when they questioned them about the dramatic decline in the population of whitetail deer in the Clearwater Region of Idaho. The number of whitetail deer in Idaho has been in a downward spiral for years and Fish and Game has seemed unable and unwilling to stop the decline, or even consider seemingly commonsense solutions to the problems facing the deer.