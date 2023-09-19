Book about Moscow killings seems premature but it’s telling
Jeanne DePaul

The legal case stemming from the killing last year of four University of Idaho students is underway, with no result — conviction, acquittal or something else — likely for months to come. During what may be an extended pause in the visible part of the process, there’s time to consider what’s happened so far.

My prompt for that is a new book (slated for release Oct. 4), “While Idaho Slept” by J. Reuben Appelman, piecing together the substantial mass of details about the case collected and publicly available.