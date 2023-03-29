We see it all around us: The path of young men from birth to adulthood is not what it was in the past.
This is true whether they are rich or poor, white or nonwhite, in Idaho or elsewhere. And it is true from toddler to adult life. This is not the result of a zero-sum game with girls and young women. Advances of girls and women in education and careers have benefited all of us: individuals, communities and Idaho.
Among male children in Idaho, suicides and drug overdoses are increasing, reading and math test scores and graduation rates are decreasing, and fewer young men are going on to postsecondary training and education. The data used here comes from the Idaho State Department of Education, the Idaho Board of Education and Idaho Education News.
Over the last 10 years, the male suicide rate in Idaho has increased 14% and is four times that of females. Prescription opioids and then fentanyl have driven death rates from opioid overdose to increase drastically, more than doubling in the last five years. Males in Idaho die from drug overdose at a rate 10% higher than women. There were 369 male deaths by opioid overdose in 2022 in Idaho.
Boys’ test scores for fourth and eighth grades in Idaho have dropped since 201l in reading and math, and drastically in science. There were about 6% more girls than boys among the students who graduated from high school in 2022 in Idaho.
Fewer and fewer young people are going on to post-high school training and education, and, among them, boys do so at a 13% lower rate than girls. Rates for both dropped drastically during the pandemic. Women are finishing college at a higher rate than men.
The challenge for young men to find suitable jobs has deepened. While employment in Idaho has increased by more than one-third since 2000, the type of jobs has shifted from manufacturing, retail services and mining to health care, construction and hospitality. Many of the jobs available require less education or training and pay less. The highest pay goes to those with postsecondary education or certificate training.
Why is this happening?
Is the problem developmental? Is it that some boys are slower to develop their social and mental comprehension skills than girls? This is certainly not true of all kids but it is of some. Richard V. Reeves, in his recent book “Of Boys and Men,” maintains the development lag has a harmful impact through to adolescence.
One proposed approach to this developmental lag, already taken by some parents, is to start their son in school a year later than his age cohort. Called “redshirting,” the plan is to have the boys schooled at the same development level as the girls. Yet this will be only a partial answer for some. A practical solution is to fund prekindergarten and kindergarten for all children, boys and girls, giving them all a solid foundation for learning the basic social skills they need.
Another proposal is to provide more male role models for young boys. An Idaho boy goes to school where 75% of the teachers are women. We need more men in the educational and health jobs that kids interact with. Both occupations are growing rapidly and are steadily, but not highly, paid. Paying teachers and health professions better would attract more men, more women and would benefit boys and girls.
Make parenthood more feasible and more attractive for both men and women. Provide parental leave during births for both parents. Provide financial support during pregnancy and the first years of childhood. Build in more leave for workers to take care of sick kids and other child care problems, like picking a kid up at school. This would strengthen the role of fathers.
The lack of purpose might be the core of the male challenge. Men have lost many of their roles in American society. Traditional male jobs have gone away. In manufacturing, farming, mining and timber, their jobs have been replaced by machines. People need roles in society. It is not so much the job, as what they do in the job — or in their church, their organization, sports team, music group or family.
I first became aware of what happens when there is a drastic shift in social roles when I was a Peace Corps settlement officer in Kenya. In traditional Kenyan society, men were hunters and fighters. With the advent of the modern state, those roles disappeared. Too many of the men were not prepared for the new jobs in farming, business or government. They were left high and dry by the changes.
What can we do about these shifts in our society? Prepare our children, not only for the current changes, but give them the tools to be ready for the next. One example of the solution is right at hand with the innovative creation of the Lewis-Clark State College Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center adjacent to Lewiston High School.
It is important that men and women receive help and encouragement from their families and their community. The roles for young men in our society have changed. Let’s figure out how to prepare boys for those roles.
There are more jobs. Let’s have education and curricula that prepare all of our children for those jobs. Our society is in turmoil. Let’s provide our children with the social tools to create a productive life.
Nelson lives in Moscow where he volunteers for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and supports libraries.