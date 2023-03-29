Boys and young men in Idaho need more support

We see it all around us: The path of young men from birth to adulthood is not what it was in the past.

This is true whether they are rich or poor, white or nonwhite, in Idaho or elsewhere. And it is true from toddler to adult life. This is not the result of a zero-sum game with girls and young women. Advances of girls and women in education and careers have benefited all of us: individuals, communities and Idaho.