If the Open Primary Initiative passes next year, credit won’t necessarily go to former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and the more than 100 prominent Republicans — including former Sen. Joe Stegner, R-Lewiston, and former Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee Chairperson Eric Peterson — who endorsed the measure Wednesday.

Qualifying the initiative for the ballot, persuading voters to support it and then, possibly, defending it against a hostile Legislature, remains a daunting task.

